DPS Trooper Rescues Driver from Burning Vehicle After Crash (North Texas Region)

PLANO – On Jan. 9, 2025, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper Cody Durham acted quickly to rescue a driver who was trapped inside their burning vehicle after a serious collision on the Dallas Tollway near Spring Creek Parkway.

Just after 2:20 a.m., as Trooper Durham was traveling southbound on routine patrol, he observed a crashed vehicle emitting smoke in the northbound lanes. He turned around, and when he approached the single-vehicle crash, the vehicle was engulfed in flames with the driver still trapped inside.

Trooper Durham immediately opened the back passenger door, entered the smoke-filled vehicle and began to pull the driver out until he was able to remove him from the vehicle and pull him safely away from the fire.

“I believed once I started pulling, that was going to be the only way to get him out,” said Trooper Durham. “I just kept pulling and pulling until we were out of the car.”

Plano EMS arrived on scene and transported the driver to Medical City Plano for treatment. The Plano Fire Department also arrived to extinguish the fire.

“Trooper Durham courageously intervened to save a life, demonstrating the true essence of our commitment to the safety of Texans,” said DPS North Texas Regional Director Jeremy Sherrod. “His quick thinking and selfless action not only averted tragedy but also reaffirmed our belief in the profound impact that dedicated law enforcement officers have on the lives of those they serve.”

Trooper Durham was taken to Plano Presbyterian Hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Video of Trooper Durham’s rescue can be viewed here.

### (North Texas Region)