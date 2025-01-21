Home2 Suites Owings Mills Announces Partnership with Stevenson University

Home2 Suites Owings Mills partners with Stevenson University to offer exclusive rates for events like the Mustang Classic lacrosse tournament this March.

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is excited to announce a new partnership with Stevenson University, offering exclusive dynamic rates for university students, faculty, visiting parents, and event attendees.

This collaboration aims to enhance the experience of visitors attending Stevenson University's events, including the much-anticipated Mustang Classic lacrosse tournament.

The Mustang Classic, an annual highlight of collegiate lacrosse, brings together top teams from across the nation. The 2024 tournament will feature powerhouse programs such as Tufts University, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Christopher Newport University, Dickinson College, Washington and Lee University, University of Lynchburg, York College of Pennsylvania, St. Lawrence University, and Hamilton College.

Home2 Suites Owings Mills provides modern accommodations and convenient amenities, including spacious suites with full kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and an indoor pool, making it the ideal choice for Stevenson University visitors.

To access the special Stevenson University rates, guests can book directly here.

For details about the Mustang Classic and other Stevenson University events, visit the official athletics page.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills

Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is a modern, all-suite hotel located in Owings Mills, Maryland. Designed for both short-term and extended stays, the hotel features spacious accommodations with full kitchens, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and amenities such as an indoor pool and fitness center. Conveniently situated near local attractions and businesses, Home2 Suites is dedicated to providing guests with exceptional comfort and service.

About Stevenson University

Stevenson University, located in Owings Mills, Maryland, is a private institution recognized for its career-focused programs and commitment to student success. Offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, Stevenson University emphasizes experiential learning, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vibrant campus life. The university's athletic programs, including the prestigious Mustang Classic lacrosse tournament, foster a dynamic student experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.