Platinum Therapy Lights Launches 9th-Generation BIOMAX Red Light Therapy Device

Platinum Therapy Lights launches its 9th-gen BIOMAX with enhanced 1060nm IR and Voice Recognition Control, advancing red light therapy innovation.

CARROLLWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Therapy Lights has introduced its 9th-generation BIOMAX R+|NIR+ red and near-infrared therapy light, featuring enhanced 1060nm infrared (IR) output and Voice Recognition Control, a first in light therapy technology. The latest release advances at-home and professional-grade wellness solutions by delivering deeper therapeutic benefits and a more seamless user experience.

The 1060nm IR wavelength is recognized for its ability to penetrate deeper into muscle and joint tissue, making it an optimal solution for pain relief, recovery, and cellular regeneration. The addition of Voice Recognition Control allows users to operate their BIOMAX device hands-free, making treatments more accessible and convenient.

All BIOMAX models feature a multi-wavelength spectrum, ensuring comprehensive coverage and high-performance results. The latest enhancements reinforce Platinum Therapy Lights' commitment to innovation in red light therapy while catering to health-conscious consumers, athletes, and medical professionals seeking non-invasive, effective wellness solutions.

With growing demand for at-home recovery and wellness technologies, the 9th-generation BIOMAX series offers a fully customizable experience for individuals looking to improve performance, pain management, and overall well-being.

About Platinum Therapy Lights

Platinum Therapy Lights is a leading innovator in red and near-infrared light therapy, providing high-performance, science-backed solutions for wellness, recovery, and peak performance. Known for industry-leading technology and superior light output, Platinum Therapy Lights continues to set the standard for at-home and professional-grade light therapy. For more information, visit PlatinumTherapyLights.com or contact 844-533-4769.

