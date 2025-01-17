ADOT is extending westbound I-10 climbing lane in Benson

BENSON – An Arizona Department of Transportation project extending the westbound Interstate 10 climbing lane in Benson is designed to enhance safety and reduce congestion in a busy stretch used by many large trucks.

The $2.1 million project, which began this week, will extend a westbound third lane by a little more than half a mile between the I-10 junctions with state routes 80 and 90. The westbound I-10 climbing lane currently begins just east of SR 90 and runs west for 1.6 miles.

Adding a third lane between mileposts 303.56 and 302.95 will help reduce bottlenecks caused by slower uphill traffic and offer other motorists an easier way to pass or avoid having to pass slower vehicles.

The work, which also includes pavement sealing, additional lighting, pavement markings and signage, and repaving the westbound SR 80 on-ramp, is expected to take about five months. Westbound I-10 will occasionally be limited to a single lane overnight through the project area, though not over weekends.

To learn more about this project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/projects and select Southcentral to find the I-10: SR 90 to SR 80 Climbing Lane Extension Project webpage.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter/X feed, @ArizonaDOT.