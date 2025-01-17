Unveiling Transformative Investments in Health Care

The Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program application process is rolling. Applications will continue to be reviewed and approved on an ongoing basis. In its first year, the program experienced demand that far exceeded the available funding. As announced in her 2025 State of the State, to meet this demand, Governor Hochul will allocate additional resources to the program in FY26. This commitment will further support worthy applications and foster more partnerships to stabilize and strengthen New York’s safety-net hospitals for the future.

Representative Gregory Meeks said, “The funding for a Cancer Center at Jamaica Hospital is a transformative investment in the Queens community. This generous support enables healthcare providers to use the latest technologies and advanced treatments in caring for cancer patients. Jamaica Hospital is essential to our community, which is why I advocated and secured more than $4.3 million in federal funding to help the facility acquire additional necessary medical equipment. Ongoing investment in our healthcare system not only saves lives but also strengthens preventive care contributing to the overall wellbeing of our residents.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “Governor Hochul's investment in New York’s healthcare system demonstrates a steadfast commitment to equity and innovation. The creation of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Center of Queens, in partnership with Jamaica Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering, ensures that Queens residents will have access to cutting-edge cancer care close to home. By strengthening safety-net hospitals across the state, this initiative not only enhances healthcare delivery but also reinforces our shared mission to build a healthier, more resilient New York for all.”

New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman said, “Healthcare is a human right and today’s significant investment, by Governor Hochul, in safety net hospitals and healthcare organizations makes this more of a reality. This funding will enhance world class medical and Cancer Care for the borough of Queens.”