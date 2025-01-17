Mayor Wu Announces Winter Art Activations on City Hall Plaza

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA), today announced City Hall Plaza will host two winter art activations as part of the DBA’s WINTERACTIVE initiative, which features public art around Downtown Boston. The two interactive light installations, the “Sonic Runway” and the “Cycle,” were installed this week on City Hall Plaza and will be on display through the end of March. Both interactive light and sound art pieces come to Boston from Montreal-based Creos, a company that specializes in activating public spaces across the world, and both pieces have been featured at winter festivals throughout Canada. The installations build on Mayor Wu’s effort to make Downtown Boston and City Hall Plaza a vibrant and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike during the winter months.

“City Hall is happy to partner with the Downtown Boston Alliance to host part of their 2025 WINTERACTIVE experience. Art brings joy and curiosity to public spaces that may otherwise seem cold and dark during the long winter months,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Opening up City Hall Plaza to host activations and public events contributes to the vitality of Downtown Boston as an exciting, family-friendly destination to gather year-round."

"Winteractive 2024, which drew more than 650,000 visitors, offered a powerful economic and cultural boost to Boston in the heart of winter. Many visitors made or extended their trips to downtown specifically to experience the artworks and interactive play elements,” said Michael Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Alliance. “The overwhelming response underscored the role public art plays in the vibrancy of our city, enriching the downtown visitor experience, supporting local businesses, and fostering community engagement. In bringing Winteractive back in 2025, a partnership with the City of Boston was important because, like the Downtown Boston Alliance, they believe in the power of art to draw people together. We’re thrilled to see how Winteractive continues to captivate residents and visitors alike while driving meaningful activity in the heart of Boston."

The City Hall installations are part of a larger Downtown map of free, walkable activations planned by the Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA), formerly known as the Boston BID, designed to bring people and energy to Downtown and its businesses during the City’s coldest months. The inclusion of City Hall Plaza this year expands and builds upon DBA's inaugural 2024 WINTERACTIVE initiative, which featured 16 public art pieces throughout Downtown Boston. The second year of WINTERACTIVE is again inspired by the vibrant winter festivals and art exhibitions in the province of Québec, Canada.

“Activating City Hall Plaza and the larger downtown areas during the coldest, darkest months is always a challenge, which is why we are so excited to host these light installations in collaboration with Downtown Boston Alliance and as part of the larger WINTERACTIVE experience,” said Eamon Shelton, Commissioner of Property Management. “These installations are a pivotal part of our goal as a City to create welcoming, inclusive, and dynamic public spaces where visitors and residents alike come together.”

The Sonic Runway, by Rob Jensen and Warren Trezevant, is a light-art installation that converts audio signals into patterns of light that project down a long corridor of LED lined arches at the speed of sound. At the front of the Sonic Runway, observers see musical sound waves rippling away from them. Walking down the corridor, sound and light are always in sync. Looking back from the far end, walkers can see the sound waves coming at them, and hear the music as the pattern reaches them.

Cycle is an interactive installation inspired by the revolutions of the sun and the moon that illuminate open spaces and was created by Serge Maheu. Composed of a series of modules equipped with several music and light animation sequences, Cycle comes to life at the rhythm of bystanders’ interactions. Both Sonic Runway and Cycle are powered by Creos.

"We are beyond excited to see City Hall Plaza come alive with the magic and energy of this year’s WINTERACTIVE initiative," said John M Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. "The 'Sonic Runway' and 'Cycle' installations are more than just captivating light and sound displays—they’re a celebration of art’s ability to transform our public spaces into destinations for connection, exploration, and inspiration. This partnership with the Downtown Boston Alliance underscores our shared vision of a vibrant and inclusive city where residents and visitors can gather, enjoy world-class art, and make lasting memories, no matter the time of year. By transforming City Hall Plaza into a hub for creativity and joy, we are making Downtown Boston a true winter destination."

"It is a privilege to exhibit Cycle and Sonic Runway, both globally recognized installations, in this year’s WINTERACTIVE program. The hope is that these immersive experiences will encourage locals and visitors to embrace the cold and let curiosity drive their journey. We are grateful to contribute to this celebration of creativity and innovation in the heart of Boston,” said Alexandre Lemieux, Director of Business Development & Cofounder, Creos.

As part of ongoing efforts to make the redesigned City Hall Plaza a welcoming destination all year round, the Plaza will host large-scale events with external partners in the next couple months. More on these winter events will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture will be bringing a vibrant lineup of free arts and cultural events to City Hall Plaza starting this spring. The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture is currently evaluating proposals submitted for the City Hall Plaza Engagement Grant, and will announce the lineup in early spring. These free events will highlight Boston’s diverse artistic community, offer essential support and performance spaces for local artists, and enhance City Hall Plaza as a vibrant and inclusive gathering spot for all residents. Last season featured a diverse array of events, from a dynamic hip-hop festival to an interactive light art installation, and a night of salsa.

More photos of the new art installations on City Hall Plaza can be found here. Media outlets are welcome to use these photos with credit to “City of Boston”.