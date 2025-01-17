Learn where to go hunting at a virtual MDC event Jan. 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) education staff at an online event focused on where to go hunting. This event is open to all ages and will be held on Jan. 30 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Participants of this event will learn how to find places to hunt, opportunities for hunting, and more. Register for this virtual event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4HM. The link to join the event will be sent the morning of Jan. 30. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.