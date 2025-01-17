Trueness Project Partners with Kenya National Library Service to Promote Leadership, Flags Off Maiden Donation

Kenya National Library Service and The Trueness Project representatives hold copies of Think and Grow Rich, a section of the 500 books donated by The Trueness Project as flagship donation after signing an MoU with KNLS. Photo by Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. Benvictor Makau (left), Assistant Director, The Trueness Project, presents a donation of 500 Think and Grow Rich books to Mary Kinyanjui (center), Head of Classification, Cataloguing and Distribution Dept and her team. Photo by Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. Benvictor Makau (left) and Dr. Charles Nzivo sign an MoU between The Trueness Project and the Kenya National Library Service. Photo by Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. Dr. Nzivo and Benvictor exchange signed MoU at the facility. Photo by Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. M Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director, The Trueness Project, with Don Green, CEO of The Napoleon Hill Foundation, the publisher of Think and Grow Rich book.

NAIROBI, KENYA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trueness Project , a nonprofit organization committed to fostering leadership and mentorship, has announced a strategic partnership with the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), a government corporation that receives, preserves, and distributes knowledge-based materials and resources.This collaboration aims to enable a seamless donation of leadership books and resources from The Trueness Project and their timely distribution to libraries across the country, empowering millions of Kenyans to cultivate leadership skills and broaden their horizons.The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony at the KNLS headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, with key representatives from both organizations present. The Trueness Project was represented by Assistant Director Benvictor Makau and Community Outreach Coordinator Emmanuel Sananka.KNLS was represented by Dr. Charles Nzivo, the corporation's CEO, and Juliana Muchai, Deputy Director, Resource Mobilization.Starting the partnership on a high note, The Trueness Project made their initiatory donation of 500 copies of the iconic book "Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill.This maiden donation, presented on January 17, 2025, by Benvictor on behalf of The Trueness Project, was received at the national library grounds by Mary Kinyanjui, Head of Classification, Cataloguing and Distribution Department, with her team.This gesture marks the dawn of a national initiative to make high-quality leadership resources available to all Kenyans and other users of the various libraries in the country.The partnership between The Trueness Project and KNLS is also designed to address critical gaps in leadership education and to promote a culture of learning and self-improvement.Speaking during the signing ceremony of the MoU, KNLS CEO Dr. Nzivo acknowledged the timeliness of the partnership and emphasized the importance of making leadership materials accessible to the public.“We are honored to collaborate with The Trueness Project in this initiative that aligns with our mission to provide equitable access to information and knowledge. These leadership books will empower and equip Kenyans and Africans, particularly the youth, to discover their potential and strive for success,” Dr. Nzivo appreciated.Benvictor, Trueness Project’s Assistant Director, expressed the nonprofit organization’s dedication to supporting Kenya's growth through leadership development.“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to equipping Kenyans with the tools they need to read, lead, and succeed. We look forward to the success of this collaboration, and we hope it is a strategic move to self-develop millions of people and make a lasting impact on communities across the country,” Benvictor noted.The donated books were sourced from The Napoleon Hill Foundation, with invaluable support and goodwill from its Executive Director, Don Green. His assistance in facilitating access to the books was pivotal to the success of this initiative.“We are deeply grateful to Don Green for his unwavering support and belief in our mission. His efforts have enabled us to take this important step in promoting leadership in Kenya and Africa at large,” M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, appreciated in her message of gratitude.She further thanked KNLS management for their support and cooperation to ensure the donation and the partnership were initiated successfully.The timing of this partnership is particularly notable as it comes just weeks before the launch of " Leading Forward: Kereri Girls Leadership Book ", a groundbreaking publication facilitated by The Trueness Project.Set to launch on February 16, 2025, this book showcases the leadership stories of 18 students from Kereri Girls High School and 2 of their teachers and underscores The Trueness Project’s commitment to nurturing leadership potential at all levels.“Our goal is to create sustainable change by empowering individuals to think critically, set ambitious goals, and take charge of their futures. This partnership with KNLS is a step toward realizing that vision,” remarked Emmanuel Sananka, Trueness Project Ambassador, during the partnership signing ceremony.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering authentic living, leadership, mentorship, and personal growth among children, youth, and communities in Kenya. Through initiatives such as book donations, mentorship programs, and leadership development initiatives, the organization strives to empower individuals to know who they are, achieve their potential, and drive positive change.About Kenya National Library ServiceKenya National Library Service (KNLS) is a state corporation established to provide equitable access to information and knowledge across Kenya. It is also the national bibliographic agency, collecting, preserving, and distributing resourceful publications about and for Kenya. With a network of over 60 libraries, KNLS plays a vital role in promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and community development through its diverse range of services and resources.

