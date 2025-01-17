Special Education Teacher Retention Collection

Public District and ESU

The NDE OSE team is dedicated to assisting districts in retaining high-quality special education teachers. The shortage of special education staff continues to be the highest recorded vacancy on the annual statewide vacancy survey.

In partnership with Get SET Nebraska, we have developed a system to measure special education retention metrics. The CDC collection “Special Education Teacher Retention” has been created to determine the number of special education teachers leaving the district and their future plans.

We kindly request that you complete this collection as soon as possible. The collection is currently in an audit window (January 15-31) and we have received less than 50% of district and ESU reporting. All data from this collection will be prepared and provided in a visual format via the NEP Secure platform in the future. This will allow you to access district data and establish a baseline for monitoring your district’s retention levels and continuous improvement.

Thank you for your immediate attention to this task. The data generated from the report will be valuable in measuring statewide efforts for increasing teacher retention, specifically in the area of Special Education. If you have questions, please reach out to Dr. Micki Charf at micki.charf@nebraska.gov.