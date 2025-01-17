Update on Leeward Oʻahu HDOT Projects, January 2025

Main, News Posted on Jan 17, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues the following updates for the following Leeward-based projects: the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project, the Waʻianae Community Emergency Access Road (WCEAR), and the Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement Project.

Maʻipalaoa Bridge project

Crews are currently conducting a single-lane closure on westbound Farrington Highway, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to complete guardrail installations on the mauka side of the bridge. There will be a final inspection of the project, to be scheduled at a later date, which will generate a list of tasks to be performed to bring the project to completeness. Please note, this work may require a lane closure and will be announced as scheduled. All work will be performed as daytime work. A blessing of this completed project will be announced as scheduled.

Waʻianae Community Emergency Access Road (WCEAR) – Paʻakea Road

This project is currently in the planning phases of the construction process. HDOT has gained environmental clearances and continues to work on the land acquisition portion of the planning phase, which is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2025. Construction on this project expected to begin in Summer 2025. Further information about this work will be announced as it is scheduled.

Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement Project

Major construction work for this project was completed on September 30, 2024. Crews have been working on remaining punch-list items such as: reseeding Hydro-mulch areas, installation of bollard gates at access road, a post and gate system used to protect the perimeter or entrance of an area, concrete crack sealing and chain-link fence adjustments. None of this work requires a lane closure and is anticipated for completion by the end of this week, Friday, Jan. 17. A blessing of this completed project will be announced as scheduled.

Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

