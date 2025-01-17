More Opportunity for Saskatchewan High School Students in the Oil & Gas Industry

CANADA, January 17 - Released on January 17, 2025

Three additional energy companies are partnering with Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) and Teine Energy to support the creation of new online oil and gas high school courses with work placements.

Cenovus Energy, Vermilion Energy and Whitecap Resources have joined Teine Energy's commitment to provide support and industry expertise to Sask DLC's development of new Energy and Mines - Oil & Gas 20 and 30-level online courses.

The four energy companies, each with operations in the province, are providing a combined total of up to $160,000 over two years to support the creation of the new courses and to fund a coordinator position to facilitate student work placements and industry engagement opportunities.

"The energy sector is an important part of our province's strong and growing economy - both locally and globally," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Everett Hindley said. "It is exciting to see Saskatchewan students will be able to learn about the career opportunities that exist here in our province and gain the skills and knowledge they need to have a successful future in the oil and gas industry."

Starting in Semester 2 of this school year, students will be taking Energy and Mines - Oil & Gas 20 as part of the pilot of this new online course with work placements. Energy and Mines - Oil & Gas 30 will be available to students starting in the 2025-26 school year.

In the 20 and 30-level elective courses, students will take 50 hours of online theory to learn about the industry, safety and career paths available to them as well as 50 hours of hands-on learning through an industry work placement. Registration for these classes is limited to ensure all students are matched with the work placement required for course completion.

These new online courses are based on the Ministry of Education's existing Energy and Mines curriculum and are available to full-time Sask DLC students or high school students attending local schools throughout the province, to supplement their in-person learning.

Beyond the financial support of the course development, Teine Energy and Whitecap Resources have also agreed to host student work placement hours at their locations throughout Saskatchewan to supplement student learning.

The four companies also have the opportunity to provide a representative to the steering committee that is providing valuable industry feedback to the Sask DLC course developers currently creating these new online courses.

"Teine looks forward to continued collaboration with Sask DLC on the Oil & Gas program and providing opportunities to students with hands-on experience within our field operations," Teine Energy Vice-President of Production and Operations Tyler Homan said. "The future of our Canadian industry and energy economy relies on bright and talented young minds and workers driving their own success and sharing the prosperity across our communities."

"Cenovus relies on the ingenuity and talent of our people to drive our success," Cenovus Energy Vice-President, Lloyd Thermal and Conventional Heavy Oil Operations Nicolas Zaher said. "By providing students with accessible courses, Sask DLC is developing a strong pipeline of talent for our company, equipped to take on the energy jobs of today and tomorrow and advance our industry in this important region."

"At Vermilion, our people are our strength," Vermilion Energy Inc. President and CEO Dion Hatcher said. "That is why we are excited to work on this collaborative initiative to help students gain valuable skills to help them find a fulfilling career in the energy industry."

"Whitecap Resources is very pleased to support this initiative, which will give students an opportunity to gain an understanding about the oil and gas sector that provides economic prosperity and energy security to the Province of Saskatchewan and the entire country, and in turn, further economic security of individuals who choose to work in the industry," Whitecap Resources President and CEO Grant Fagerheim said.

These new courses complement similar hands-on learning and work placement opportunities available to students through Sask DLC, including:

Agriculture Equipment Technician;

Autobody;

Construction & Carpentry;

Electrical;

Mechanical & Automotive;

Parts Technician;

Power Engineering ;

Precision Agriculture;

Tourism; and

Welding.

You can learn more about the online courses available through Sask DLC at saskDLC.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: