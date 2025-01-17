MAINE, January 17 - Back to current news.

Maine State Parks Achieve Over Three Million Visitors in 2024

January 17, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) announced this week that Maine State Parks welcomed 3.12 million visitors in 2024, marking the third time in four years that visitation surpassed three million. This represents a 6.5% increase over 2023 attendance. While overall attendance climbed, day-use visitation increased by 7.3%, highlighting the popularity of Maine's parks as trusted and accessible destinations for outdoor recreation. Camping attendance saw a slight decrease of 0.8%, partially attributed to the early closure of Cobscook Bay State Park for a construction project. Notable park-specific trends included an 18% increase in attendance at Reid State Park, while Popham Beach State Park saw a 7% decrease, likely due to beach erosion caused by January 2024 storms.

Maine State Park visitation at a glance:

2024: 3.12 million visitors (2.83 million day-use visitors and 288K campers)

2023: 2.93 million visitors (2.64 million day-use visitors and 291K campers)

2022:3.28 million visitors (2.96 million day-use visitors and 319K campers)

2021: 3.3 million visits (3 million day-use visitors and 315K campers)

2020: 3 million visits (2.79 million day-use visitors and 280K campers

2019: 2.97 million visits (2.71million day-use visitors and 258K campers)

2025 Campground Reservation Opening Dates

The BPL also announced the 2025 Maine State Parks campground reservation opening dates:

February 3, 2025 (9:00 AM, EST):

Lily Bay State Park and Sebago Lake State Park reservations open.

and reservations open. Group Camping and Picnic Shelter Reservations begin via phone (no online group reservations).

begin via phone (no online group reservations). Storm Date: February 4, 2025, if Maine State Government offices are closed.

February 6, 2025 (9:00 AM, EST):

Reservations will be available for all parks except Aroostook and Cobscook Bay, where reservations are temporarily delayed due to major improvement projects. The completion date for these upgrades has not yet been determined.

Storm Date: February 7, 2025, if Maine State Government offices are closed.

How to Reserve Your Spot

Online: Visit CampWithME.com to browse maps, fees, and amenities.

By Phone: Contact the park directly for Group Camping and Picnic Shelter Reservations.

By Mail: Reservation details and instructions are available online.

Tips for Online Reservations

Specify tent or RV size to find appropriate campsites.

Request water and electricity hook-ups at select parks: Aroostook, Camden Hills, Mount Blue, Peaks-Kenny, Rangeley Lake, and Sebago Lake.

Check park-specific fees and amenities in advance.

Minimum Stay Requirements

Sebago Lake requires a 4-night minimum stay for February reservations during the camping season.

for February reservations during the camping season. Weekend stays require a 2-night minimum (Friday and Saturday)` until July 1, after which single-night reservations are available.

About Maine State Parks

Maine State Parks offers experiences for all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts. With over 30 parks and historic sites across the state, visitors can explore scenic hiking trails, camp under starry skies, and enjoy water activities such as swimming, kayaking, and fishing. Winter brings opportunities for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing, while year-round wildlife watching, picnicking, and photography attract nature lovers.

Discover Maines rich history at sites like Fort Popham and Colonial Pemaquid or participate in family-friendly programs like Junior Ranger activities and guided nature walks. Adventure seekers can find rock climbing, ATV trails, and snowmobiling, while cultural enthusiasts can enjoy workshops, stargazing, and seasonal events.

From the cliffs and bogs at Quoddy Head and the eddy pools at Two Lights and Kettle Cove, to the breathtaking vista from atop Mt Battie and the big hikes and western views of Mt Blue, Maine State Parks offer unforgettable moments and a deep connection to nature, history, and community.

For more information about Maine State Parks and to plan your visit, visit CampWithME.com.