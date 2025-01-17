MAINE, January 17 - Back to current news.

Land Use Planning Commission Announces Rule Changes

January 17, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) has adopted two significant rule changes, effective this month, to improve compliance and preserve Maine's natural beauty.

These rules apply to Maine's unorganized territories (UT) and certain towns and plantations.

1. Accessory Structure Notification Requirement

Effective January 29, 2025, property owners planning to construct a new accessory structure-such as a garage, shed, or deckmust notify the Commission and self-verify that the project meets the required standards.

No permit is required , but notification is mandatory.

, but notification is mandatory. No cost for filing the notice.

for filing the notice. An online submission system has been developed for convenience.

Betsy Fitzgerald, Chair of the Commission, emphasized that this change addresses compliance issues"Often property owners are not aware that their project needs to meet certain standards because a permit has not been needed. The new notice system will help guide people to what they need to do to avoid any issues down the road."

2. Outdoor Lighting and Sign Standards

Maine boasts some of the darkest skies east of the Mississippi River, and these rule changes aim to maintain that natural asset while ensuring sustainable development in the state's extensive unorganized areas. For the first time in over twenty years, the standards for outdoor lighting and lighted signs have been updated to reflect advancements in lighting technology.

New developments must use shielded fixtures and warmer light colors .

and . Exemptions exist for temporary activities, such as agricultural and forest management.

Stacie Beyer, Executive Director of the LUPC, highlighted the importance of this update "People living in or traveling to the UT are used to seeing the stars. These rule changes will help keep the night sky dark over northern Maine."

The LUPC Commissioners and staff work daily with applicants and landowners to balance the unique character and economy of Maine's UT. For more information about these rule changes. contact the LUPC at lupc@maine.gov and visit https://www.maine.gov/dacf/lupc/.