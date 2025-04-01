In Radio Address, Governor Mills Warns Against 'Rushed and Reckless' Cuts to Social SecurityAdministration

MAINE, April 1 - Back to current news.

April 1, 2025



In her Radio Address this weekend, Governor Janet Mills said the Federal government should uphold its commitment to Maine seniors and prevent "rushed and reckless cuts" to the Social Security Administration, amid growing reports of plans to reduce staff, curtail services by phone, and close field offices.

Governor Mills noted that Maine has the oldest median age in the nation and is considered the most rural state in the nation. With one in four Maine seniors reliant on Social Security, the proposed cuts could force Maine seniors to drive hundreds of miles to access the benefits they have earned through a lifetime of working.

"The Social Security Act was based on a simple promise: workers who paid into the program would receive their wages back in the form of retirement benefits. This is nothing more than a covenant between a government and its people. Now, 90 years later, I'm growing more concerned that this promise to the American people will be broken," said Governor Mills.

The Governor emphasized that many of Maine's Social Security beneficiaries live in rural areas -- for example, it is estimated that 43% of households receive Social Security benefits in Aroostook County, where the Presque Isle field office has been listed for potential closure. With planned curtailment of phone services for Social Security as well, these changes could force seniors in The County to travel more than five hours round trip for appointments to apply for benefits or receive assistance.

"To me, this is just plain wrong. The government should not be making it harder for seniors to access critical benefits they've earned over a lifetime of working," continued Governor Mills.

