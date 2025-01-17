Former Utility President Indicted on Bribery and Misconduct Charges

A lengthy misconduct investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a former Sevier County Utility District employee and his father.

On January 30, 2023, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents began working alongside the Comptroller’s Office to investigate allegations involving Matthew Ballard (DOB: 11/14/69). The investigation revealed that Ballard, while serving as president of the Sevier County Utility District, provided the electrical portion of construction work to one company in exchange for personal monetary contributions. Further investigation revealed that Matthew Ballard’s father, William Edgar Ballard (DOB: 8/12/46), was also involved in the scheme.

This week, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Matthew Ballard with one count of Bribery and one count of Official Misconduct. William Edgar Ballard was indicted on a charge of Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another. Today, both men turned themselves in and were booked into the Sevier County Jail.