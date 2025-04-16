Now Hiring! TBI Announces Criminal History Examiner Job Openings in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 1 CRIMINAL RECORDS UNIT 2 VACANCIES Nashville, Davidson County

JOB DUTIES:

Criminal History Examiners receive and process criminal history information from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, court clerks, and the general public by utilizing appropriate databases [i.e., Access databases, Computerized Criminal History (CCH) database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), Expungement database, Diversion database, Tennessee Open Records Information System (TORIS), Tennessee Applicant Processing Services (TAPS)} to process data. They provide and communicate criminal history information to external vendors, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies by e-mail or in person. They also analyze criminal history descriptive data to determine appropriate response and notification.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary:

$3,197 – $4,804

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 67216. This position will remain posted from April 16, 2025- April 22, 2025 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.