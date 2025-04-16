Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,739 in the last 365 days.

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Criminal History Examiner Job Openings in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 1

CRIMINAL RECORDS UNIT

2 VACANCIES

Nashville, Davidson County

JOB DUTIES:

Criminal History Examiners receive and process criminal history information from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, court clerks, and the general public by utilizing appropriate databases [i.e., Access databases, Computerized Criminal History (CCH) database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), Expungement database, Diversion database, Tennessee Open Records Information System (TORIS), Tennessee Applicant Processing Services (TAPS)} to process data. They provide and communicate criminal history information to external vendors, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies by e-mail or in person. They also analyze criminal history descriptive data to determine appropriate response and notification.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary:

$3,197 – $4,804

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 67216. This position will remain posted from April 16, 2025- April 22, 2025 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Criminal History Examiner Job Openings in Nashville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more