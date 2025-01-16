Rabid Kitten Confirmed in Kershaw County; Eight People and Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 16, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a kitten found with wounds of unknown origin near Ashley Creek and Vistaview drives in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies.

Eight people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. A feral cat colony was observed in the area and was potentially exposed. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

The kitten was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing on Jan. 15, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies the same day. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this kitten or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure to people and pets,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. “In general, it is not a good idea to feed pets outside, especially if you leave food unsupervised. This practice can have negative consequences for people and pets because food attracts wildlife, resulting in conflicts to include disease and parasite transmission, predation, and safety concerns from neighbors. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats or wildlife in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.”

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," McCollister said. "When you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator."

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This kitten is the first animal in Kershaw County to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been two cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, none of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Kershaw County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###