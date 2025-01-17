Juuli Reports Growing Business Adoption in Global Freelance Payments

Pay freelancers in your chosen currency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juuli, a global financial services platform specializing in freelancer invoicing and payments, is observing a significant shift as businesses increasingly adopt its services for managing freelancer payments and compliance. Recent data indicates this trend reflects broader changes in how companies engage with freelance talent."The evolution of work arrangements has led businesses to seek more efficient payment processes," says Ekin Selcuk, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Juuli. "What we're seeing is part of a larger transformation in how companies manage their global talent operations."Market research highlights several key trends driving this shift:• The proportion of businesses utilizing freelance talent has grown to 70% across major markets• Companies typically spend 15+ hours weekly managing freelancer payments through traditional methods• Cross-border payment inefficiencies account for significant operational costsAs businesses adapt to remote work models, many are standardizing their payment processes. While Juuli initially served individual freelancers, the platform has naturally evolved to address enterprise needs, focusing on regulatory compliance and payment efficiency across borders."Our platform's growth reflects the changing dynamics of global workforce management," Selcuk notes. "Companies are increasingly recognizing the need for solutions that can effectively handle international payments while maintaining compliance across different jurisdictions."The trend underscores a fundamental shift in the freelance economy, where payment infrastructure has become as crucial as talent acquisition. Industry analysis suggests this pattern will continue as more organizations embrace flexible workforce models.Juuli's platform currently supports transactions across 190+ countries and 120+ currencies, with features designed to meet both enterprise and freelancer needs. The company's focus on regulatory compliance and payment efficiency has positioned it as a key player in the evolving landscape of global workforce management."In today's digital age, freelancing knows no borders - and neither should payments," concludes Selcuk. "At Juuli, we're making sure that getting paid is the easiest part of any freelancer's day, and the simplest task on any business owner's to-do list."About JuuliJuuli is a leading fintech platform revolutionizing the freelance economy through innovative payment and business management solutions. The platform enables independent professionals to seamlessly invoice clients and receive payments globally without the complexities of establishing a company. Operating on a transparent pay-as-you-go model, Juuli provides access to over 20 payment channels and supports multiple currencies, making international transactions effortless for freelancers.As a comprehensive freelance management platform, Juuli bridges the gap between independent professionals and global opportunities, enabling freelancers to transform their services into structured projects and manage client relationships efficiently. With operations across Europe and a rapidly growing user base, Juuli continues to expand its suite of tools designed specifically for the modern freelance workforce.For more information about Juuli, please visit www.juuli.io

