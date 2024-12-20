Juuli Announces Record-Breaking Milestones in 2024 and Ambitious Plans for 2025

Receive local & global payments with Juuli

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juuli, the fast-growing freelance fintech platform, has announced significant achievements in 2024, solidifying its position among Europe’s top fintech startups. With operations in 190+ countries and support for 120+ currencies, Juuli has become a critical player in the global freelance economy.The company has achieved remarkable growth, including processing over €8 million in freelancer payments and growing its global user base to 17,000 freelancers. With a 25% month-over-month user growth rate, Juuli is on track to hit its ambitious goal of registering 100,000 freelancers by the end of 2025.“2024 has been transformative for Juuli and the freelancers we support,” said Sinan Elver, Co-founder of Juuli. “By enabling seamless transactions in 120+ currencies across 190+ countries, we’ve broken down barriers that traditionally hinder global freelancing. Our recent seed funding round will help us accelerate innovation and empower freelancers worldwide.”Key 2024 Achievements:• Expanded payment capabilities to 190+ countries and 120+ currencies• Achieved 25% month-over-month user growth• Processed over €8 million in freelancer payments• Grew global freelancer base to 17,000 users• Closed a successful seed funding round2025 Growth Strategy Building on its successful seed round, Juuli plans to initiate its next funding round in 2025, focusing on:• Expanding its suite of financial services for freelancers• Developing advanced payment infrastructure• Introducing innovative cross-border payment solutions• Strengthening presence in key European markets• Enhancing platform capabilities for enterprise clientsMarket ImpactLooking Ahead As Juuli prepares for its next phase of growth in 2025, the company remains focused on its core mission of empowering freelancers globally. The planned funding round will accelerate platform development and market expansion, with a goal of reaching 100.000 freelancers by the end of 2025."This is just the beginning of our journey," adds Elver. "With our expanded global reach and upcoming funding round in 2025, we're positioned to transform how freelancers access financial services and manage their businesses worldwide."About JuuliJuuli is a leading fintech platform revolutionizing the freelance economy through innovative payment and business management solutions. The platform enables independent professionals to seamlessly invoice clients and receive payments globally without the complexities of establishing a company. Operating on a transparent pay-as-you-go model, Juuli provides access to over 20 payment channels and supports multiple currencies, making international transactions effortless for freelancers.As a comprehensive freelance management platform, Juuli bridges the gap between independent professionals and global opportunities, enabling freelancers to transform their services into structured projects and manage client relationships efficiently. With operations across Europe and a rapidly growing user base, Juuli continues to expand its suite of tools designed specifically for the modern freelance workforce.For more information about Juuli, please visit www.juuli.io

