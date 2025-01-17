New teachers engage in learning and connection during 10th anniversary event

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Emerging Educators Academy was held last week at Drake University in Des Moines. Over 120 new and pre-service teachers and teacher mentors attended the energizing annual event to connect, elevate and celebrate teaching in Iowa.



Sponsored in partnership by the Iowa Department of Education’s Outstanding Iowa Educators, Iowa State Education Association and Drake University School of Education, this year’s Emerging Educators Academy was themed “Amplify and Advance Emerging Educators” and provided opportunities for teachers within their first three years of the profession to connect with some of Iowa’s best educators.

“One of the most important things for a new teacher is to maintain their sense of joy and excitement for the profession,” said 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year and Emerging Educators Academy conference committee chair Ann Mincks. “The Emerging Educators Academy can provide opportunities to network and help new teachers build a strong sense of community. We hope everyone walked away with a sense of joy and excitement by strengthening their community and available resources to do the job.”

Attendees of the day-long event had opportunities to hear from state and nationally-renowned education leaders. Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow kicked off the day’s events, welcoming the crowd and offering kudos and support for their dedication to teaching in Iowa.

Additionally, 2024 National Teacher of the Year Missy Testerman was featured as the keynote speaker for the event. Testerman, a K-8 English as a second language educator, spoke about her experience teaching in Tennessee and the importance of making connections, both in school and in the community. Her main message to the audience of new teachers encouraged them to use their expertise to advocate for their students, themselves and their profession.

“I wanted to celebrate new teachers and their contributions to the education profession during my keynote,” she said. “Oftentimes, teachers are reluctant to offer input on policies or procedures to administrators and leadership, but they are the experts on what works best when it comes to ensuring student success.”

Mincks, who is also an English Language Learner (ELL) educator, spoke about how impactful Testerman’s presentation was for the event, as well as herself as a teacher.

“It was amazing to have the 2024 National Teacher of the Year connect with our newer teachers in the field and provide words of encouragement and celebration,” Mincks said. “Across Iowa and the country, teachers are excited to have Teachers of the Year who are highlighting English Learner programs and students who are multilingual. Missy has been a great colleague and resource to have on this journey and to share information with our academy attendees today.”

The Emerging Educators Academy also featured several breakout sessions focused on topics ranging from building classroom culture and community to positive learning environments to educator wellness. From feedback from past attendees, two new sessions were also held, focused on differentiating for students in ELL programs and students with special needs.

Many of the breakout sessions were promoted by and featured past Iowa Teachers of the Year awardees, finalists and other honored educators. Several of these teachers expressed their excitement of the event and the impact of the 10-year anniversary.

“During the first year, the theme was “Make Teaching Your Masterpiece,” and that theme is still what we focus on throughout all of our training and professional development,” said Jane Schmidt, 2014 Iowa Teacher of the Year. “We want you as emerging educators to hone your skills, to feel you are supported, to feel inspired and that you will advance and amplify yourself in the teaching profession.”

The day concluded with a special Teacher Panel of Iowa, featuring Sarah Brown Wessling, 2010 Iowa Teacher of the Year and National Teacher of the Year and current director of the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO). Other panelists included Elizabeth Bulthuis, 2015 Iowa Teacher of the Year, Amber Davison, 2021 Iowa History Teacher of the Year and Sarah Russell, 2022 Iowa Teacher of the Year.

“The panel discussion was a great way to end the event,” Mincks said. “Attendees could submit their questions throughout the day to hear directly from some of Iowa’s outstanding teachers about their experiences.”

The Emerging Educators Academy provided enriched opportunities for new teachers to learn and engage with others, and the future looks promising for more successful years ahead, for both the event and for Iowa teachers.

“This event is for teachers by teachers,” Mincks said. “Through our wonderful partnerships with ISEA, Drake University, Iowa Department of Education and teachers donating their time, we can help support and propel new teachers toward success.”