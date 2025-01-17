Vermont Drug Task Force / Cocaine Sale, Cocaine Possession, Fentanyl Trafficking

STATE OF VERMONTDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETYVERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25H2000036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre

STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/16/2025 @ 2018

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North @ MM75

ACCUSED: Jesse DAVIS

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine Sale, Cocaine Possession, Fentanyl Trafficking

ACCUSED: Tess ADAMS

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine Sale, Cocaine Possession, Fentanyl Trafficking

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/16/2025 the Vermont Drug Task Force (VDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks, and the South Burlington Police Department arrested Jesse DAVIS (29) of Essex, VT and Tess ADAMS (30) of Burlington, VT for Cocaine Sale, Cocaine Possession, and Fentanyl Trafficking. The arrests were the culmination of an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base in the Chittenden and Washington County areas by DAVIS and ADAMS. The investigation consisted of controlled purchases of cocaine and resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

DAVIS and ADAMS were lodged at North Western Correctional Center and Chittenden Regional Correctional Center respectively on $20,000.00 bail and are due to be arraigned in Washington County on 01/17/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/2025 @ 1230

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center & Chittenden Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $20,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.