Trailhead Community: A Revolutionary Housing Option for Adults with Developmental Disabilities and Active Seniors

Trailhead Community announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art, inclusive residential community in Littleton, Colorado.

Our mission is to create a community of good neighbors,” said Daniel Hansen. “Trailhead Community offers inclusive, accessible, and safe neighborhood where everyone can live independently and thrive.”
LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailhead Community, Colorado’s first-of-its-kind residential development designed to foster an inclusive and supportive environment for adults with developmental disabilities and active seniors, is thrilled to announce its official opening as of November 1st, 2024. After years of thoughtful planning and development, Trailhead Community is now welcoming residents and has studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom condos available for sale.

Located in the heart of Littleton, Trailhead Community redefines the concept of accessible and inclusive living. This unique housing model integrates adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and neurotypical, non-disabled individuals into one vibrant, cooperative community. Active seniors seeking a safe, affordable Aging-In-Place option will also find this community an ideal choice.

“Our mission has always been to create a community of good neighbors,” shared Daniel Hansen, Trailhead Community’s real estate agent. “Trailhead Community is a unique opportunity to experience a thoughtfully designed neighborhood that prioritizes accessibility, efficiency, and safety. It’s an inclusive environment where adults with IDD, neurotypical individuals, and active seniors can live independently while enjoying the benefits of a connected and supportive community.”

Trailhead Community’s innovative design includes accessibility features, modern amenities, and thoughtful details aimed at fostering independence and interaction among residents. For families seeking meaningful housing solutions for their loved ones with IDD, or for seniors looking to downsize without sacrificing community and connection, Trailhead Community offers the ideal solution.

To explore available units and learn more, visit our MLS listing at Trailhead Community MLS on Zillow. Prospective buyers are also encouraged to schedule a tour by contacting Daniel Hansen at DCHansensHomes@gmail.com or 303.475.0432.

For additional information about Trailhead Community, please visit our website at www.trailheadcommunity.org.

About Trailhead Community
Trailhead Community is a nonprofit residential development designed to foster an inclusive, supportive environment where adults with developmental disabilities and active seniors can thrive. Situated in Littleton, Colorado, the community aims to break barriers and redefine the concept of inclusive housing.
