Groundbreaking Multifamily Community Set to Debut in Littleton, CO this August
Unique multifamily community opening in offers diverse living, inclusivity, & intergenerational connections. Homes provide safe, healthy, & affordable housing.
There is a desperate need for housing for populations that are underserved and largely ‘invisible”LITTLETON, CO, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First of its kind multifamily community opens in Littleton CO in August, that will provide great housing solutions for Adults with Developmental Disabilities.
A first-of-its-kind multi-family community is set to open in Littleton Colorado in August of 2024 offering a unique living experience that promotes diversity, inclusivity, and intergenerational connections. The 81 studio, one and two-bedroom homes are designed to provide safe, healthy and financially attainable housing for people of all ages and abilities.
"There is a desperate need for housing for populations that are underserved and largely ‘invisible’," explained Barbara Ziegler, President of the non-profit developer, Stepping Stone Communities, Inc. These include isolated middle income seniors as well as adults with developmental disabilities whose caretakers are aging out.” In Colorado, over 20,000 adults with developmental disabilities live with caretakers who are over 60. There are very few housing options for these groups.
To create a mutually supportive community, Trailhead is designed to operate as a cooperative, where all residents contribute to its operation and share in daily responsibilities. This not only promotes a sense of community and belonging but also ensures that everyone is invested in the success of the community as a whole.
This spirit of cooperation is evident in the building's design, which includes several communal spaces for residents to come together and engage in a variety of activities.
The building features amenities that promote community engagement, including a multimedia room, arts and crafts studio, outdoor courtyard, a fun room for foosball, air hockey and shuffleboard, and a quiet room for cards, board games and conversation.
Health and nutrition is foremost with a half-court sports court. This provides residents with an opportunity to engage in physical activity and sports, promoting healthy living and an active lifestyle. In addition, three (optional) meals a day will be prepared and served by residents, while every home has a full kitchen to allow the alternative to prepare your own meals.
Trailhead Community is also designed with state-of-the-art technology and "Universal Design" features to promote independence and safety for all residents. For example, every space in the building is accessible without a single stair from the front parking lot to roll in showers.
Optional video and audio connection to the front desk staff is available to add an extra layer of oversight and safety. making it easier to age in place safely.
To further support residents, Trailhead Community has an on-site concierge staff that provides 24/7 oversight for health and safety, facilitates social events, coordinates meal preparation, and nurtures engagement and mutual support between tenants. This provides residents with an added layer of support and ensures that they feel safe and cared for within their community.
“Trailhead Community is committed to providing a holistic approach to housing by also facilitating access to necessary services and support,” explains Program Manager Jeans Mobley. “The community's consumer-controlled approach and concierge staff ensure that residents have agency over their own lives while also receiving the necessary support to live independently and thrive in their community.”
James Harper, Director of Development points out: “Trailhead Community is not just a housing development; it's a catalyst for positive social change, paving the way for a more inclusive future. With its opening in August 2024, this community is set to make a positive impact on the lives of its residents and the community at large and provide a model for future projects around the country.”
Trailhead Community is located near Bowles and C470. A limited number of studio and one bedroom homes are currently available for purchase.
For more information: trailheadcommunity.org or contact info@trailheadcommunity.org.
