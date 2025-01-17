United Cerebral Palsy’s Research Council Opens 2025 'Change is Possible for CP' Grant Cycle

United Cerebral Palsy UCP’s Research Grant Program fuels groundbreaking studies, enabling clinicians and scientists to explore innovative approaches that can redefine care for individuals with cerebral palsy.

The Research Grant Program emphasizes knowledge translation by funding projects that foster advances in early diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

By supporting early diagnosis, cutting-edge therapies and inclusive research collaborations, UCP is advancing a future where individuals with cerebral palsy can achieve their fullest potential.” — Armando Contreras, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) , a leader in providing resources and assistance to individuals with disabilities, is launching its 2025 “Change is Possible for CP” grant cycle, a program designed to advance clinical and translational research that bridges the gap between science and care. Starting January 20, 2025, researchers and clinicians across the U.S. and Canada are invited to submit letters of intent for funding opportunities to transform the lives of children with cerebral palsy and related neurodevelopmental disabilities. The deadline for submissions is February 14, 2025.Led by UCP’s Research Council, which comprises medical professionals, parents of individuals with disabilities, individuals with disabilities, clinician-researchers, UCP affiliate leaders and community-based advocates who are dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with cerebral palsy, the Research Grant Program emphasizes knowledge translation — the application of research insights to real-world care — by funding projects that foster meaningful advances in early diagnosis, early treatment and rehabilitation.The 2025 cycle includes three grant categories:● Pilot Grants ($20,000 USD): Funding for generating preliminary data or performing novel analyses on existing datasets to support future large-scale projects.● Extension Grants ($20,000 USD): Support for expanding ongoing research projects.● Affiliate Planning Grants ($10,000 USD): Exclusively available to UCP Network affiliates to help formalize research ideas into future pilot or extension grant applications.While letters of intent on any topic relevant to cerebral palsy and related neurodevelopmental disabilities are welcome, the Research Council will prioritize proposals that:● Focus on early diagnosis and treatment of cerebral palsy.● Involve collaboration with UCP affiliates.● Focus on biomedical and therapy studies.2024 Awardees Highlight Breakthrough ResearchUCP’s Research Grant Program fuels groundbreaking studies, enabling clinicians and scientists to explore innovative approaches that can redefine care for individuals with cerebral palsy. The 2024 awardees exemplify the transformative potential of these grants:Pilot & Extension Grants● Walking Attainment: Precision Rehab in Cerebral Palsy (WALKCP), led by Dr. Kristie Bjornson at Seattle Children’s Research Institute.● Custom Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Treatment of a Genetic Form of Cerebral Palsy: First-in-Kind Proof of Principle Study, led by Dr. Michael Kruer (Phoenix Children’s) and Valerie Pieraccini (UCP of Central Arizona).Affiliate Planning Grants● Partners in Progress: Integrating Lived Experience into CP Research at Gillette Children’s, led by Rhonda Cady and Tammy Jobes.● Does Community Outreach and Education Increase Referrals to a Nonprofit Outpatient Therapy Center for 0-3 Year Population Specializing in Early Detection?, led by Katie McGregor (UCP of Greater Cleveland).“Each year, we are inspired by the caliber of work that emerges from this program,” said Armando Contreras, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy. “The 2024 awardees exemplify how strategic funding can catalyze innovative research and accelerate breakthroughs in understanding the diagnosis and treatment of cerebral palsy. These projects align with UCP’s mission to bridge the gap between research and real-world care, ensuring that scientific discoveries translate into meaningful improvements in the lives of children and families affected by this neurological disorder. By supporting early diagnosis, cutting-edge therapies and inclusive research collaborations, we are advancing a future where individuals with cerebral palsy can achieve their fullest potential.”The UCP Research Council will notify selected candidates to move forward with submitting a full proposal on March 25, 2025, which coincides with National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day. The deadline for full proposals is May 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in September, and grant funding will begin in October.For more information, including guidelines and the application form, please visit www.ucp.org/research/research-grant-program/ About United Cerebral PalsyUnited Cerebral Palsy (UCP) was founded in 1949, and today, its network of affiliate organizations in the United States and Canada provides a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. These services include information, resource referral, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, therapies, job coaching, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP is committed to the mission that all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society. Learn more at ucp.org.

