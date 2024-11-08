United Cerebral Palsy Launches New Accessible Website, Enhancing User Experience and Prioritizing Inclusivity for All

United Cerebral Palsy's new website is designed to adhere to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 level AA, a set of international standards for web accessibility developed by the World Wide Web Consortium through its Web Accessibility Initiative.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) , a leader in providing resources and assistance to individuals with disabilities, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, now fully optimized for improved user experience and enhanced accessibility. The website’s fresh, minimalist design provides a clutter-free environment that enhances the user experience, ensuring easy navigation across all pages for people of all abilities.The website is designed to adhere to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 level AA, a set of international standards for web accessibility developed by the World Wide Web Consortium through its Web Accessibility Initiative. These guidelines provide a framework for making web content more accessible to people with a wide range of visual, auditory, physical, speech, cognitive, language, learning and neurological disabilities.WCAG guidelines are organized around four principles: web content must be perceivable, operable, understandable and robust. These principles aim to ensure that websites can be used by all individuals, regardless of their abilities or the assistive technologies they use.UCP’s web developers were trained in accessibility best practices through an intensive program with Deque University, ensuring comprehensive knowledge of the WCAG guidelines. During the build, the website was manually tested using screen readers, keyboards and browser extensions, ensuring functionality across multiple platforms and accessibility checkpoints. The final product was rigorously user-tested by blind individuals using alternate screen reader technology, verifying its compatibility and usability for those reliant on such assistive devices.In keeping with UCP’s mission to promote inclusion, the new site offers numerous features tailored to various assistive technologies and user preferences. The site was tested with accessiBe ’s accessFlow platform, which enables developers to streamline accessibility management by seamlessly integrating it into their workflows, identifying and prioritizing accessibility issues and auto-suggesting code fixes, allowing accessibility to be addressed directly within the site’s source code.In addition, through accessiBe’s accessWidget, a leading automated and AI-powered web accessibility solution, users can customize their browsing experience, adjusting the accessibility interface to suit their needs while the widget continuously optimizes the site for assistive technologies in the background.A Commitment to Digital InclusivityUCP’s dedication to accessibility is not just an add-on but a central part of the organization’s core values. By incorporating accessibility into its mission, policies and procurement practices, UCP ensures that its digital presence reflects its longstanding advocacy for equality and inclusion.“At United Cerebral Palsy, our goal is to create a world where people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else,” said Armando Contreras, president and CEO of UCP. “This website is a reflection of that goal, ensuring that everyone—regardless of their ability—can easily access the information and resources they need.”In line with UCP’s commitment to digital accessibility, the new website includes an accessibility statement outlining the organization’s efforts to support inclusive access and maintain conformance with WCAG standards. The statement emphasizes UCP’s ongoing dedication to ensuring that its website remains accessible to people with a range of disabilities.About United Cerebral PalsyUnited Cerebral Palsy (UCP) was founded in 1949, and today its network of affiliate organizations in the United States and Canada provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. These services include information, resource referral, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, therapies, job coaching, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP is committed to the mission that all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society. Learn more at ucp.org.About accessiBeaccessiBe is the market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business. Trusted by over 240,000 websites ranging from small businesses to industry leaders, accessiBe streamlines the process of making websites more accessible. Our solutions support businesses, agencies and nonprofits in embracing inclusivity and reaching a wider audience while promoting accessibility in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines version 2.1 at the AA level success criteria and with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

