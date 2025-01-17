South Sudan: ICRC's mobile surgical team in Renk treats more than 230 weapon-wounded patients in just one month

Since early December 2024, more than 120,000 people have fled the ongoing violence in Blue Nile, White Nile, and Sennar states in Sudan, to South Sudan. Dozens of them, wounded by the violence, required urgent medical care by ICRC doctors.

“Our mobile surgical team has already carried out more than 250 surgeries since 8 December, and there are currently 70 weapon-wounded inpatients in the hospital, after a peak at more than 100”, said Florence Gillette, ICRC head of delegation in Juba. “Under international humanitarian law and human rights law, all persons who are sick or injured must be protected. They must also have access to essential health services without discrimination.”

To handle the flow of patients, the ICRC is working together with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) who provides post-operative care at the Renk county Hospital.

The ongoing influx of Sudanese refugees and South Sudanese returnees is straining resources throughout Renk communities. This is particularly worrying as South Sudan continues to face a cholera outbreak with more than 20,000 cases recorded in the country so far.

To help reduce the risk of cholera outbreaks, the ICRC supports the South Sudanese Red Cross (SSRC) as they work to supply safe drinking water and promote good hygiene practices to raise awareness about cholera.

The ICRC also monitors the cholera outbreaks in prisons and provides hygiene items and chorine tablets to places of detention.