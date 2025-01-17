CA Inland Empire Manufacturer Opens New Market

The Frozen Bean, a minority-owned business based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of specialty desserts, coffee-based drink mixes, and beverages for the food service industry. Renowned for its use of premium ingredients, the company delivers high-quality products to customers in over 40 countries. Since 2015, The Frozen Bean has been a valued client of the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) in Ontario, California.

Most recently, The Frozen Bean sought assistance from CS Ontario to expand into the Mexican market. In response, CS Ontario collaborated with CS office in Mexico to host a joint virtual meeting, where they provided strategic counseling and market insights tailored to Mexico’s unique opportunities.

Following the recommendations from CS Mexico, The Frozen Bean utilized the Gold Key Service (GKS), a proven market development tool designed to connect U.S. businesses with pre-screened and qualified distribution partners.

Through GKS, CS Mexico facilitated virtual meetings with key decision-makers from eight potential distribution companies. These introductions enabled The Frozen Bean to ship product samples to each company, laying the groundwork for future in-person meetings and negotiations.

Thanks to the support of the U.S. Commercial Service, The Frozen Bean successfully secured a distribution agreement in Mexico and landed its first purchase order in the market.

“You and your team [CS] have been great…Thank you for all of your hard work on this, I appreciate it! You have found some good players in this sector” - said David Deslauriers, The Frozen Bean’s Vice President International and Foodservice Sales

As The Frozen Bean continues to grow its global footprint, its work with the U.S. Commercial Service remains integral to identifying and capitalizing on new international opportunities. In 2024, the company was awarded with the U.S. Commercial Service’s prestigious Export Achievement Certificate.