Judge Tom Murry Sworn In as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Judge Tom Murry was formally sworn in as a Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals during an investiture ceremony held at the historic North Carolina State Capitol on Thursday, January 16.

The ceremony was attended by justices of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, judges of the North Carolina Court of Appeals, as well as Judge Murry’s family, friends, and colleagues. Colonel Michael J. McCann presented Judge Murry to the Court, and Chief Judge Chris Dillon of the North Carolina Court of Appeals administered the oath of office. The North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler gave the presentation of commission.

Judge Murry brings a wealth of experience to the Court. He has served as an assistant district attorney and held executive leadership roles within the North Carolina Judicial Branch. During his tenure in the North Carolina General Assembly, Judge Murry served two terms in the House of Representatives, where he co-chaired the Appropriations Subcommittee responsible for budgets for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Commerce, Department of Agriculture, and Department of Labor. Before his legislative service, he was elected to two terms as an at-large member of the Morrisville Town Council.

In addition to his judicial and legislative experience, Judge Murry is both an attorney and a licensed pharmacist. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Arkansas College of Pharmacy and his Juris Doctor degree from Campbell University School of Law. Judge Murry also serves in the North Carolina National Guard as a Judge Advocate General.

Judge Murry resides in Cary, North Carolina with his wife, Tamara, and their three children.

For more information or to view photos from the investiture ceremony, visit the Judicial Branch Facebook page.