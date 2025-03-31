Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judges for Districts 8 and 9

Governor Josh Stein has appointed two district court judges: Tia Hudgins Taylor as district court judge in Judicial District 8 (Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Solomon. Taylor most recently worked as an associate attorney at Lassiter and Sperati, PLLC. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Queens University of Charlotte and her Juris Doctorate from Elon University School of Law.

as district court judge in Judicial District 8 (Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Solomon. Taylor most recently worked as an associate attorney at Lassiter and Sperati, PLLC. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Queens University of Charlotte and her Juris Doctorate from Elon University School of Law. Sonya Davis as district court judge in Judicial District 9 (Greene, Lenoir, and Wayne counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Beth Heath. Davis most recently worked as a solo practitioner in Kinston. She received her Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina Central University and her Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University School of Law. Read the Governor's full press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.