Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judges for Districts 8 and 9

Governor Josh Stein has appointed two district court judges:

  • Tia Hudgins Taylor as district court judge in Judicial District 8 (Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Solomon. Taylor most recently worked as an associate attorney at Lassiter and Sperati, PLLC. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Queens University of Charlotte and her Juris Doctorate from Elon University School of Law.
  • Sonya Davis as district court judge in Judicial District 9 (Greene, Lenoir, and Wayne counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Beth Heath. Davis most recently worked as a solo practitioner in Kinston. She received her Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina Central University and her Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

