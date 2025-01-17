PUTT: Arkansas’ New Bill to Ban PBM-Owned Pharmacies From Operating In State is “A Win”

Lawmakers in Arkansas have introduced a new bill aimed at banning pharmacies owned by the largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from operating in the state.

HB1150 would ensure Arkansans have access to their medications while ensuring local pharmacies can remain open and accessible to their communities. It’s a win for patients and local pharmacies.” — Monique Whitney

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to enhance patient care and support local pharmacies, lawmakers in Arkansas have introduced a new bill aimed at banning pharmacies owned by the largest, vertically integrated pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from operating in the state. HB1150 is designed to improve patient access to medications, and ensure the sustainability of the state’s independent pharmacies, many operating in small or rural communities miles away from another pharmacy.In attendance at this morning’s press conference to announce the legislation were bill sponsor Representative Jeremiah Moore (R-Clarendon), state Representative Brandon Achor (R-Maumelle), state Senator Kim Hammer (R-Benton), Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge, John Vinson CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacy Association and several of the state’s independent pharmacists. When addressing the crowd in support of HB1150 Griffin noted the legislation would be both defendable and enforceable.“With this legislation Arkansas legislators are taking remarkable action that truly puts the care and wellbeing of patients ahead of corporate profit motives,” said Monique Whitney, PUTT Executive Director. “HB1150 would ensure Arkansans have access to their medications while ensuring local pharmacies can remain open and accessible to their communities. It’s a win for patients and local pharmacies.”HB1150 is similar in nature to legislation introduced in Congress in December 2024. However, the Patients Before Monopolies Act, co-sponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley, and its House companion bill introduced by Representatives Jake Auchincloss and Diana Harshbarger, would require PBMs to divest of their pharmacies all together if enacted. HB1150 seeks to restrict PBM-owned pharmacies from operating in Arkansas but does not restrict the other approximately 600 mail order pharmacies from doing business in the state.PUTT encourages Arkansans to sign the “Rx Reform Now” petition to support and advocate for a healthcare system that values patient care and community wellbeing. Additionally, PUTT encourages pharmacy advocacy organizations in other states to support HB1150 and look for opportunities to introduce similar legislation in the future.ABOUT PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERSPBMs manage patients’ prescription drug benefit, acting as the middlemen between the patient, the pharmacy, and the patient’s employer or health plan sponsor without fiduciary accountability. Since 2019, numerous studies have uncovered evidence of PBMs practices that result in endpayers paying significantly more for patients’ prescription medication than the patient’s pharmacy was reimbursed (a practice called “spread pricing”); and patients “steered” away from their pharmacy of choice to PBM-owned/affiliated pharmacies.To understand how PBM practices affect patient care and affordability of medication for consumers and end payers, visit PUTT’s website at TruthRx.org

