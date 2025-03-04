Florida SPAR Honors Tampa Pharmacist Shahida Choudhry 4-Time Winner of the “50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy”

SPAR Logo

SPAR and PUTT celebrate the accomplishments of Shahida Choudhry, PharmD, an unwavering advocate for patient safety.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small Business Pharmacies Aligned for Reform (SPAR) and Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency ( PUTT ) celebrate the accomplishments of Shahida Choudhry, PharmD, an unwavering advocate for patient safety and distinguished SPAR member. Choudhry was recently recognized for the fourth year in a row as one of the “50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy” by the Pharmacy Podcast Network, cementing her place as a leading voice for reform and innovation in the pharmacy and healthcare industry.Dr. Choudhry was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and earned her Doctorate in Pharmacy from Long Island University. Her career has taken her from New York to California before she planted roots in Tampa, Florida where she has lived for the past 17 years. As the owner of The Palms Pharmacy in Tampa and co-owner of The Primary Care of Wesley Chapel in Lutz, Dr. Choudhry is passionate about enhancing patient care including a relentless focus on patient safety. Her work exemplifies the vital role independent pharmacies play in improving healthcare access and outcomes, particularly in underserved communities.“Shahida Choudhry is a driving force in the fight for transparency and equitable practices within the pharmacy industry,” said Dawn Butterfield, SPAR founder and President. “She not only provides exceptional care to her patients but also works tirelessly to advocate on behalf of independent pharmacies and their vital role in the healthcare ecosystem. Her recognition as one of the 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy reflects her dedication to providing quality patient care at the pharmacy counter.”As an independent pharmacist, Choudhry specializes in personalized care, ensuring that her patients receive tailored therapies that prioritize safety and efficacy. Her compounding services provide unique solutions for those with specific health needs, helping fill critical gaps often overlooked by larger chains.PUTT and SPAR congratulate Dr. Choudhry on this prestigious recognition and remain united in advocating for transparency, fairness, and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform across the pharmacy industry. Independent pharmacies like The Palms Pharmacy are the backbone of patient care, and leaders like Shahida Choudhry ensure these essential healthcare services continue to thrive.###About Small Business Pharmacies Aligned for Reform (SPAR):Small business Pharmacies Aligned for Reform (SPAR) is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving patient access to local pharmacy and keeping drug costs affordable by putting a stop to PBM anti-competitive practices and rampant abuses. For more information, visit SPARFL.org.

