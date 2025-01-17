Hydrocephalus Association Publishes Key Neuropsychology and Cognitive Research Priorities

Hydrocephalus Association announces publication of our Research Priorities in Neuropsychology and Cognition in the Journal of Fluids and Barriers of the CNS.

This initiative marks a significant expansion of HA’s research ecosystem, adding neuropsychologists to integrate psychological and cognitive aspects of hydrocephalus into care and research.” — Dr. Monica Chau, HA’s National Director of Research Programs

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hydrocephalus Association (HA) is excited to announce the publication of our Research Priorities in Neuropsychology and Cognition in the Journal of Fluids and Barriers of the CNS . The co-lead authors of the publication are Dr. Nickolas Dasher, University of Washington, and Dr. T. Andrew Zabel, Kennedy Krieger Institute. Along with senior author Dr. Monica Chau, HA’s National Director of Research Programs, and co-authors:• Dr. Maria Garcia-Bonilla, Virginia Commonwealth University• Dr. Lauren L. Jantzie, Johns Hopkins University• Dr. Mark G. Hamilton; University of Calgary/Foothills Hospital• Dr. Michael A. Williams, University of WashingtonThis milestone underscores our commitment to addressing one of the most pressing concerns of the hydrocephalus community: improving the quality of life for individuals living with this condition.Hydrocephalus can have a profound impact on cognitive and emotional well-being at every stage of life. Many individuals face challenges such as difficulty with attention, memory, learning, and problem-solving, as well as emotional struggles like stress, anxiety, and depression. Unfortunately, these issues are often overlooked, leaving individuals and families without the support they need.To address this critical gap, we have made it a priority to better understand and improve the cognitive and emotional health of those living with hydrocephalus. We’ve developed a strategic goal to focus on these aspects, aiming to deepen research efforts and expand our network of experts in neuropsychology and mental health. By working together, we hope to develop new tools, treatments, and resources to enhance the quality of life for our community.This publication reflects a collaborative effort involving top academics, medical professionals, caregivers, and those living with hydrocephalus. By organizing a research workshop of these experts, HA has developed important areas of focus for this field, including:1. Understanding cognitive challenges: Developing tools to assess and track impairments and identifying biomarkers that predict cognitive outcomes.2. Enhancing treatment strategies: Evaluating how surgical and other interventions affect cognitive and psychological outcomes over time.3. Advancing preclinical research: Exploring animal models and innovative approaches to further our understanding of hydrocephalus.4. Improving lifelong care: Establishing care pathways to support individuals from childhood through adulthood, ensuring that they are equipped to manage the demands of schooling, employment, and independent living."This initiative marks a significant expansion of HA’s research ecosystem to include neuropsychologists, ensuring that the psychological and cognitive aspects of hydrocephalus are integrated into care and research," said Dr. Monica Chau, HA’s National Director of Research Programs.Our focus on neuropsychology reflects our unwavering commitment to improving lives. By addressing the emotional and cognitive challenges of hydrocephalus, we aim to provide tangible solutions that empower individuals to thrive.Together, we are shaping a future where every person with hydrocephalus receives the understanding and support they deserve. To learn more about HA’s overall research priorities, visit our Research Priorities website: https://www.hydroassoc.org/research-priorities/

