Announcing the 2024 Hydrocephalus Association Innovator Award Recipients

The Hydrocephalus Association Innovator Awards provide critical seed funding to researchers pushing the boundaries of hydrocephalus research and treatment.

The work of these innovators has the potential to transform hydrocephalus treatment and care. Their passion, creativity, and commitment shine as beacons of hope for the hydrocephalus community.” — Dr. Monica Chau, HA National Director of Research Programs

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Researchers Awarded Funding to Advance Hydrocephalus Research The Hydrocephalus Association (HA) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Hydrocephalus Association Innovator Awards. These awards provide critical seed funding to researchers pushing the boundaries of hydrocephalus research and treatment. Thanks to partnerships with Team Hydro and the Rudi Schulte Research Institute, these awards foster innovative projects that address the most pressing challenges faced by the hydrocephalus community.Meet the 2024 Hydrocephalus Association Innovator Award Recipients:Mohammed Alshareef, BSE, MD (University of Colorado Denver)"Understanding How the Immune System Triggers Hydrocephalus in Newborns After Brain Bleeds"Peter Chiarelli, MD, PhD (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)"Developing a Non-Invasive Method to Measure Shunt Flow and Improve Hydrocephalus Care"Geoffrey Colby, MD, PhD (University of California, Los Angeles)"Testing a New Implantable Sensor to Monitor Shunt Function in Hydrocephalus Patients"Maria Garcia Bonilla, PhD (Virginia Commonwealth University)"Exploring New Ways to Reduce Brain Inflammation in Hydrocephalus After Brain Bleeds"Mercedeh Javanbakht Movassagh, PhD (Yale University)"Investigating How Infections and Gene Activity Contribute to Hydrocephalus in Newborns"Jennifer Kong, PhD (University of Washington)"Using 3D Brain Models to Study the Causes of Hydrocephalus"Cameron Sadegh, MD, PhD (University of California, Davis)"Using Brain Tissue Samples to Study Brain Bleeds and Explore Targeted Gene Therapy for Hydrocephalus"_____________________________________The projects undertaken by these exceptional innovators cover a wide range of research priorities, including improving diagnostic methods, understanding the root causes of hydrocephalus, finding new therapy targets, and testing non-invasive therapies. Their work reflects not only the diversity of ideas within the field but also the dedication to solving complex challenges."We firmly believe that the work of these innovators has the potential to redefine the landscape of hydrocephalus treatment and care," said Dr. Monica Chau, HA National Director of Research Programs. "Their passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment serve as beacons of hope for the hydrocephalus community."For more information on these projects and the impact of the Innovator Awards, visit: https://www.hydroassoc.org/2024-innovator-awards-hydrocephalus-research/ About the Hydrocephalus AssociationFounded in 1983 by the parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association (HA) is the nation's largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. Since 2009, HA has invested over $16.4 million in research, making it the largest non-profit and non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the United States. The Hydrocephalus Association's mission is to find a cure for hydrocephalus and improve the lives of those impacted by the condition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.