MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts stakeholder engagement with Scholar Transport operators in Vosloorus, 20 Jan

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Monday, 20 January 2024 visit Nageng Primary School in Vosloorus to assess their readiness for the 2025 academic year.

The visit will include the donation of Shovakalula bicycles and dignity packs, planting of trees as well as road maintenance activities in the area.

As part of the Back-to-School campaign, the MEC will also host a stakeholder engagement with scholar transport operators in the region.

The session will serve as a platform to engage transport operators and stakeholders regarding compliance and safety matters within the sector.

Details of the events are as follows:

Venue 1: Nageng Primary School, Vosloorus
Time: 07h00
Venue 2: Vosloorus Civic Centre
Time: 09h00

For more information:
Department’s Head of Communications 
Ms Melitah Madiba
073 644 9935 or 

MEC’s Spokesperson 
Mr Lesiba Mpya
078 450 9841
Email: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAupdates
#ServiceDeliveryZA
 

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts stakeholder engagement with Scholar Transport operators in Vosloorus, 20 Jan

