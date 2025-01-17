MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts stakeholder engagement with Scholar Transport operators in Vosloorus, 20 Jan

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Monday, 20 January 2024 visit Nageng Primary School in Vosloorus to assess their readiness for the 2025 academic year.

The visit will include the donation of Shovakalula bicycles and dignity packs, planting of trees as well as road maintenance activities in the area.

As part of the Back-to-School campaign, the MEC will also host a stakeholder engagement with scholar transport operators in the region.

The session will serve as a platform to engage transport operators and stakeholders regarding compliance and safety matters within the sector.

Details of the events are as follows:

Venue 1: Nageng Primary School, Vosloorus

Time: 07h00

Venue 2: Vosloorus Civic Centre

Time: 09h00

For more information:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

073 644 9935 or

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

078 450 9841

Email: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

