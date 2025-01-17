Seed Coating Market projected to reach US$4.881 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 6.32%

The global seed coating market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from US$3.593 billion in 2025 to US$4.881 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global seed coating market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$4.881 billion by 2030. Seed coating is a process where seeds are coated with a protective layer to enhance their germination, growth, and resistance to pests and diseases. It promotes seed handling, uniformity, and crop yield by delivering nutrients and active ingredients.The growing demand for accelerating seed performance is driving the global seed coating industry in the forecast period. This will further contribute to overcoming the challenges where concerns regarding feeding an increasing global population are prevalent. Hence, seed coating technology is paving the way for sustainable crop yield and will help increase on-farm productivity, providing an opportunity for the market to increase with advancements in seed coating technology.The global demand for cereals for human and animal consumption is forecasted to attain around 3 billion tonnes by the end of 2050 (source: FAO), providing an impetus to fuel the market demand for increasing crop yields. The demand for food commodities like vegetable oils, dairy products, and livestock is estimated to grow faster than cereals and grain. This is because of the high-income population in the world's developing regions.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-seed-coating-market Based on seed coating type, the global seed coating market is divided into melt coats and split coats. Melt coats provide basic protection by forming a solid layer around the seed, enhancing handling and visibility. Split coats apply multiple layers for advanced functions, such as nutrient release and pest control. Both types aim to improve germination, crop yield, and seed quality.The global seed coating market is categorized based on seed coating ingredients into binders, fillers, active ingredients, protectants, nutrients, symbionts, soil adjuvants, phyto active promoters, and colors & tracers. The global seed coating market is segmented based on ingredients including binders for adhesion, fillers for bulk and uniformity, and active ingredients for protection and growth. Protectants prevent pests and diseases from damaging seeds, and nutrients provide early growth. Other examples of ingredients include symbionts that enhance the health of the seed itself, soil adjuvants that improve the interaction between the seed and soil, and phytoactive promoters to stimulate development. Colors & tracers are applied to identify and track seeds.Based on application, the global seed coating market is bifurcated into cereals and grains, vegetables, flowers, forage, and turf grass. Each crop type receives improved germination, growth, and protection against diseases through coatings. Seedling development is enhanced for cereals, grains, and vegetables. Protection and establishment are the primary functions of flower and forage seed coatings. Seed survival and growth are enhanced in adverse conditions for turf grass.Geographically, North America is projected to hold a significant market share due to the early adoption of technology and innovations. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing due to the burgeoning need to adopt efficient technologies for enhancing crop yield and productivity to feed a large population base.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global seed coating market that have been covered are BASF SE, Clariant, and Solvay SA Incotec Group, Michelman, Inc. among others.The market analytics report segments the global seed coating market on the following basis:• By Seed Coating Typeo Melt Coatso Split Coats• By Seed Coating Ingredientso Binderso Fillerso Active Ingredientso Protectantso Nutrientso Symbiontso Soil Adjuvanto Phyto Active Promoterso Colors & Tracers• By Applicationo Cereals and Grainso Vegetableso Flowerso Forageo Turf Grass• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-Pacific• Companies Profiledo BASF SEo Clarianto Croda International Plco Chromatech Incorporatedo Germains Seed Technologyo BrettYoungo Precision Laboratories, LLCo Solvay SA.o Incotec Groupo Michelman, Inc.Explore More Reports:• Global Seed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-seed-market • Global Chemical Seed Treatment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-chemical-seed-treatment-market • Vegetable Seed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vegetable-seed-market

