Girl Scouts Louisiana East Kick Off 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Season on January 17

GONZALES, LA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girl Scouts Louisiana East will kick off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season in Southeast Louisiana on January 17, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. In the 2025 cookie season, our iconic lineup still includes classic family favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and more. We are also letting people know that after this year, we’ll be retiring the Toast-Yay!cookie. So, if you’re a fan, be sure to get your hands on your favorite sweet treat this season by reaching out to a registered Girl Scout or visiting a nearby cookie booth.“We couldn’t be more excited about the 2025 Cookie season,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “We’re incredibly grateful to the southeast Louisiana community. Their support of Girl Scouts and the Girl Scout Cookie Program introduces entrepreneurial opportunities for girls, helping them learn and grow.”If you know a Girl Scout, ask how they are selling cookies via the Digital Cookie™ online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Don’t know a Girl Scout? Beginning January 17, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes. Consumers can also visit the cookie finder at girlscoutcookies.org to locate a local booth to purchase cookies or use the Cookie Finder app.The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-run entrepreneurship program in the world, with nearly 700,000 cookie entrepreneurs participating each year. When you buy cookies from a registered Girl Scout, you’re investing in so much more than just a box of treats – you’re investing in their future by creating opportunities for them to learn, grow, and thrive.By purchasing cookies, the community helps girls discover their entrepreneurial spirit and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? 100% of all proceeds stay local to provide programming and financial aid and power amazing experiences for girls like troop travel, camp, and service projects.How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year· If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies.· You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.· Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or to donate cookies to local causes. Girl Scout Cookie season in southeast Louisiana begins January 17 and ends March 23.Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gsle.org/join # # #Girl Scouts Louisiana EastGirl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over 10,200 girls, with 3,400 adult members. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsle.org We Are Girl Scouts of the USAGirl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

