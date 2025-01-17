Climate-Smart Solutions for Lake Victoria Fisheries
SEI Africa Centre Director Dr. Philip Osano and Dr. Romanus Opiyo, program leader of Sustainable Urbanization, have been supporting a project by WorldFish in the Lake Victoria region in Kenya.
The project was led by Rahma Adam, Senior Scientist and Social-Economic Inclusion Impact Lead at WorldFish. It aimed to tackle one of the main challenges facing fishing communities in the region: food safety, fish loss, and fish preservation.
Rahma Adam and the team introduced solar tent dryers, fish smoking kilns, and solar-powered freezers to fishing communities in Kenya’s Lake Victoria region as part of her work under the CGIAR Initiative on Aquatic Foods, Ukama Ustawi: Diversification for Resilient Agribusiness Ecosystems in East and Southern Africa, and CGIAR Gender Impact Platform.
This CGIAR article explores how these innovative solutions are improving the lives of women, who are heavily involved in post-harvest activities, by mitigating these challenges and surpassing the limitations of traditional methods.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.