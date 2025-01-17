Climate-Smart Solutions for Lake Victoria Fisheries

SEI Africa Centre Director Dr. Philip Osano and Dr. Romanus Opiyo, program leader of Sustainable Urbanization, have been supporting a project by WorldFish in the Lake Victoria region in Kenya.

The project was led by Rahma Adam, Senior Scientist and Social-Economic Inclusion Impact Lead at WorldFish. It aimed to tackle one of the main challenges facing fishing communities in the region: food safety, fish loss, and fish preservation.

Rahma Adam and the team introduced solar tent dryers, fish smoking kilns, and solar-powered freezers to fishing communities in Kenya’s Lake Victoria region as part of her work under the CGIAR Initiative on Aquatic Foods, Ukama Ustawi: Diversification for Resilient Agribusiness Ecosystems in East and Southern Africa, and CGIAR Gender Impact Platform.

This CGIAR﻿ article explores how these innovative solutions are improving the lives of women﻿﻿, who are heavily involved in post-harvest activities, by mitigating these challenges and surpassing the limitations of traditional methods.