Mushroom Extracts Market to Achieve USD 33.51 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 10.0% CAGR from 2025–2034

Mushroom Extracts Market

The growing focus of intake in plant-dependent commodities is driving the market demand.

“The essence conserves the whole gamut of advantageous compounds intrinsic in mushrooms involving antioxidants, polysaccharides, minerals, vitamins, sterols, triterpenes, and enzymes.” ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our mushroom extracts market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The global mushroom extracts market is expected to reach USD 33.51 billion by 2034, growing at a 10.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. It was valued at USD 12.99 billion in 2024. The market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Mushroom extracts have acquired approval as medication for an assortment of illnesses involving seasonal sensitivities, insomnia, cancer, common cold, and inflammation. Tinctures, powder, and pills with solitary mushroom extract or as a merger of several mushroom extracts are on the market.The acclaimed advantages of each mushroom extract differ. For instance, Chaga extract is contemplated to repel the common cold, advance shiny, thick hair and radiant skin, lesser redness generated by stress, and assist battle against cancer. Consumers are looking for options for animal-procured constituents and are resorting to natural and organic supplements that correspond to dietary alternatives, pushing the mushroom extracts market demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬?• Applied Food Sciences, Inc.• Bio-Botanica (Bio Answer Holdings Inc.)• ETHICAL NATURALS, INC.• Hamilton's Mushrooms• Integrity Ingredients Corporation• KÄÄPÄ Mushrooms• Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts)• Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd• Nutri Avenue Inc• PURICA• Sempera Organics𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Usage in Mental Health Care: The effectiveness of mushroom extracts in mental health cures is pushing the market expansion. More people are looking for organic perspectives to handle mental health. Many people globally are developing mental illness. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of grown-ups are impacted by mental illness, with approximately 4% encountering acute conditions such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or major depression, boosting the demand for mushroom extracts market growth.• Growing Scope of Mushroom Extract Commodities: Firms are advancing a manifold scope of mushroom extract commodities from operational beverages and dietary additives to skincare and heartiness things, which oblige differing consumer requirements and inclinations.• Rising Funding in Extraction Procedures: The mushroom extract makers are funding sizeably in extraction procedures to improve the standard, productivity, and ease of use of production. In November 2020, KÄÄPÄ Biotech funded ultrasonic-aided extraction technology that embodies a mixture of hot water and alcohol extraction.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 - 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)• Chaga Extract• Cordyceps Extract• Lion's Mane Extract• Reishi Extract• Shiitake Extract• Turkey Tail Extract• Others𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 - 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)• Cosmetics & Personal Care• Dietary Supplements• Functional Foods & Beverages• Pharmaceuticals𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 - 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)• Powder• Liquid• The mushroom extracts market segmentation is based on product, form, application, and region.• By product analysis, the reishi extract segment held the largest market share. This is due to the growing administration of functional foods and beverages. Reishi acknowledged for its immune improvement, stress decreasing, and anti-inflammatory attributes, has gained approval in varied commodities.• By application analysis, the dietary supplements segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing consumer concentration on health sustenance and prohibitive care.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the mushroom extracts market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the robust existence of many critical contenders and entrenched firms in the region. Companies, including Bio Answer Holdings Inc., PURICA, Nammex, Nutri Avenue Inc., and Applied Food Sciences Inc., in North America have notably created market development through sizeable research and commodity advancement.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's speedy augmentation of the e-commerce industry fuels the regional market expansion.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the mushroom extracts market?The market size was valued at USD 12.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 33.51 billion by 2034.Which regions do the mushroom extracts market cover?The regions covered by the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.How is the competitive landscape shaped in the market?The competitive landscape includes trend analysis, company profiles involving company overview, financial information, product or service benchmarking, and recent developments.What is the market growth rate?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.0% during 2025–2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global mushroom extracts industry is expected to reach USD 33.51 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during 2025–2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market:Omega 3 Market:Feed Acidifiers Market:Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market:Inulin Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.