Livestock grow lights market projected to surpass US$10.2 billion by 2030 at a of 7% CAGR

NOIDA, INDIA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis report on the global livestock grow lights market, which is forecasted between 2025 and 2030, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.Grow lights are artificial electric lights used in livestock farms to assist animals in growing and developing quickly while also aiding their reproductive systems. These lights are vital for cattle development because they influence animals' physiological responses and comfort levels.As per the report, the global livestock grow lights market is anticipated to develop at a considerable pace.The growing light is used to generate circumstances that promote cattle growth. Livestock grow lights are artificial lights used on commercial farms to assist animals to grow and adapt. These lights are important for development, and they further impact the physiological reaction and solace of the livestock. Farms employ growing lights such as LED bulbs, incandescent lights, HID lights, and fluorescent lights.Increased demand for animal meat-based products is predicted to drive the worldwide livestock grow light market. According to FAO, global meat production reached 361 million tonnes in 2022, an increase of 1.4 percent from the previous year. The rise is due to increasing meat output from major countries like China, which Brazil, Australia, and Vietnam follow. Though many species are raised for meat-based products, three species account for the majority of global meat production: pigs, chickens, and cattle.View a sample of the report or purchase the complete study at https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/livestock-grow-light-market Based on livestock, the global livestock grow lights market is divided into poultry, cattle, swine, and others. Poultry is among the most demanding, as optimized lighting improves egg production and bird health. Cattle benefit from grow lights through enhanced milk production and growth. Swine farming utilizes lighting to improve breeding, reduce stress, and support weight gain. Others include sheep, goats, and aquaculture, where grow lights enhance productivity and welfare.The global livestock grow lights market is categorized based on type into LED, fluorescent, incandescent, and high-density discharge. Among these, LED lights are anticipated to lead the market since they are energy-efficient, long-lasting, and can offer adjustable spectrums according to the needs of the livestock. Fluorescent lights are preferred as they are less expensive and thus are used more in small-scale farming. Incandescent lights are used, though less efficient, for the traditional setup which requires basic lighting. HID lights are used for large-scale farming where high-intensity illumination is required.Based on geography, the global livestock grow lights market is extending majorly in the European region due to various factors. The region's livestock grow light market is expected to be driven by the implementation of smart farm animal technologies to enhance farm profit. Furthermore, rising demand for beef, meat, and high-quality milk products is expected to drive the use of grow lights in livestock farms over the forecast period, allowing grow lights to aid in expanding farm productivity.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global livestock grow lights market that have been covered are Genesis Scientific, and Sunbird among others.This analytics report segments the global livestock grow lights market on the following basis:• By Livestocko Poultryo Cattleo Swineo Others• By Typeo Ledo Fluorescento Incandescento High-Intensity Discharge• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others• Companies Profiled:o Genesis Scientifico Once by Signifyo HATO Agricultural Lightingo Sunbirdo Uni-light LED ABo Greengage Agritech Ltd.Explore More Reports:• Smart Lighting Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-lighting-market • Global LED Track Light Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-led-track-light-market • Global Grow Lights Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-grow-lights-market

