MGTO presents Golden Dragon Parade and three sessions of Fireworks Displays to attract visitors this Spring Festival

MACAU, January 17 - 【DST】MGTO’s promotional video for Chinese New Year festivities 2025

This Spring Festival, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will present the “2025 Chinese New Year Activities” for a two-day community roadshow and three sessions of “Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays”. Residents and visitors can enjoy a jolly festive holiday and experience the fascination of “tourism + events” in Macao, which will propel the community economy forward.

The two above events, along with the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake, are once again listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations this year. The diverse highlights are set to manifest the profound appeal of cultural tourism in Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Golden Dragon Parade attracts visitors into communities on 1st and 2nd day of Chinese New Year

2025 Chinese New Year Activities will enliven the city with the Golden Dragon Parade and performances at designated locations in communities on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year (29 and 30 January). The dragon and lion dance teams, the God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Snake, Entourage Boy and Girl and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will join the performance troupes to bestow festive wishes and distinctive performances in different local districts. The community roadshow will fill the communities with festive vibes and boost the influx of visitors and community economy.

Three sessions of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays on 3rd, 7th and 15th day of Chinese New Year

The three sessions of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays will dazzle the skyline above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower. Each lasting for 15 minutes, the three sessions are scheduled at 9:45 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (31 January), at 9 p.m. on the 7th day of Chinese New Year (4 February, “Renri”) and on Lantern Festival (12 February) to convey best wishes for residents and visitors.

Spectators can enjoy the fireworks at the six vantage points as follows: Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), the waterfront at Macao Science Center, Caminho Marginal do Lago (next to YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel) and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. Background music for the fireworks will stream from sound systems installed at the above locations and TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) for a blend of audiovisual enjoyment and vibrant atmosphere in celebration.

To facilitate each session of fireworks display, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed in the vicinity of Macau Tower and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa on the show nights. For more information, please visit the website of Transport Bureau (www.dsat.gov.mo).

The Office will solicit opinions from residents and visitors by questionnaire through different channels. The QR codes for the electronic questionnaire will be posted at the event venues of the Parade, float exhibition and fireworks displays; the online questionnaire is also available on the event’s promotional website, while visitors’ opinions will be collected at ports of entry, to learn more about residents’ and visitors’ feedback about the event and its impact. Enhancements can hence be made to the events’ programs, promotional campaign, content and format in the future.

Interactive games on social platform enrich fun experience

MGTO will present the activity of “The Snake dazzles for the Joyful Spring Festival” on its WeChat mini-program – MGTO’s Interactive Zone. Between 20 January and 17 February, players can follow the instructions to complete the games themed as “Pave the Blissful Way, Fish Leaps over Dragon Gate” and “Spring Festival Couplets Kick off the Year of the Snake” for a chance to enter lucky draws and win attractive prizes.

Spotlight various Chinese New Year festivities to expand visitor markets for robust tourism and economy

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events will unfold in Macao. Light up Macao 2024, unveiled by MGTO last December, will be held until 28 February and light up the festive moments of Chinese New Year for residents and visitors as well. Furthermore, different governmental entities, enterprises and community organizations will roll out a variety of activities during the Spring Festival, altogether creating a vibrant scene of “tourism +” that appeals to visitors from various parts of the world.

MGTO will step up online and offline marketing initiatives in different visitor markets to spotlight major festivals and expand the range of visitations, visitors’ length of stay and community spending for greater tourism and economic revival.

Please visit MGTO’s website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin) for more information about MGTO’s Chinese New Year festivities.