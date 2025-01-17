DSEC launches "Government statistical questionnaires" at "business & associations platform"

MACAU, January 17 - With the aim of enhancing statistical services and improving service quality through development of e-services, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) launched the “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service (hereinafter “the service”) at the public e-service platform “Business & Associations Platform” today (17 January), providing enterprises and establishments with another convenient way to respond to government statistical surveys.

Following the launch of the service at “Macao One Account”, DSEC rolled out the “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service at “Business & Associations Platform” to facilitate data submission for enterprises and establishments. Upon receiving a survey notification letter from DSEC, enterprises and establishments may activate and bind the online questionnaire to the platform through the service according to instructions, and complete the survey with quick access via a mobile phone or computer. Besides, enterprises and establishments may save a record of the information provided by exporting the data in PDF format.

DSEC will continue to enhance its statistical projects and services, as well as to expand the range and improve the quality of e-services, so as to provide the public with more comprehensive and convenient statistical services.