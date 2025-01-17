Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Government 2025 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is pleased to announce the return of CDAO Government 2025 , scheduled for June 25-26, 2025, in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. This premier event will bring together senior data, analytics, and AI leaders from across U.S. government agencies for two days of thought-provoking discussions, knowledge sharing, and strategic networking.As public sector organizations increasingly rely on data and AI to enhance decision-making and service delivery, CDAO Government 2025 will provide a platform to address critical challenges and opportunities. From improving operational efficiencies to leveraging AI for mission success, the conference will deliver actionable insights tailored to the unique needs of the government sector.Key Highlights of the Event:Expert-Led Sessions: Learn from keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies led by top data and analytics executives within the public sector.Focused Tracks: Explore specialized content on data governance, ethical AI, cybersecurity, and driving digital transformation in government.Networking Opportunities: Connect with over 250 senior-level executives from federal, state, and local agencies to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.Interactive Workshops and Roundtables: Participate in engaging discussions and hands-on sessions designed to address specific challenges and provide actionable takeaways.Confirmed Speakers Include:Richard Patterson – Chief Data Officer, U.S. Department of StateJustin Marsico – Chief Data Officer, U.S. Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal ServiceDeanna “Marie” Falkowski – Deputy Chief Data Officer, Office of the Director of IntelligenceWhy Attend? CDAO Government 2025 is the premier event for public sector data, analytics, and AI professionals seeking to drive innovation, optimize operations, and improve public services. Attendees will gain practical strategies to enhance data-driven decision-making and meet the demands of modern governance.Registration Information: Secure your spot today! Early bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more information and to register, visit https://cdao-gov.coriniumintelligence.com/ About Corinium Global Intelligence: Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading provider of events and content for the data, analytics, and AI community. Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the age of digital transformation.

