Inspire IVF Earns Temos Accreditations, Setting a New Standard in Reproductive Healthcare

Inspire IVF becomes Thailand’s first Temos-accredited fertility clinic, raising global care standards and patient-focused excellence.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspire IVF, a leading fertility clinic located in the heart of Bangkok, proudly announces its achievement of Temos International accreditations for Quality in Reproductive Care and Excellence in International Reproductive Care. This milestone not only underscores the clinic’s dedication to providing world-class fertility services but also positions Inspire IVF as the first Temos-accredited facility in Thailand.

“Our commitment to delivering top-quality patient care is at the core of everything we do,” said Dr. Santha Srisuparp, Medical Director of Inspire IVF. “Receiving Temos accreditation validates the high standards we uphold, from advanced fertility treatments to a compassionate approach that supports individuals and couples through every stage of their fertility journey.”

Rigorous Assessment by International Experts

The accreditation process included a comprehensive, on-site evaluation conducted by Dr. Claudia Mika, CEO and Founder of Temos International, and Dr. Mara Simopoulou, Temos Assessor and Associate Professor of Physiology-Embryology at the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens. Their review highlighted Inspire IVF’s:

Advanced Medical Technology – Employing cutting-edge fertility methods such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), genetic screening, and embryo monitoring

Personalized Patient Pathways – Creating customized treatment plans to meet the unique needs of each patient

Robust Safety Standards – Ensuring a secure, comfortable, and trusted environment for all patients and staff

A Triumph for Thai Medical Tourism

The newly awarded accreditation is a testament to Thailand’s growing reputation as a global medical hub. By aligning with international standards of excellence, Inspire IVF not only reinforces Thailand’s prominence in fertility care but also contributes to elevating the country’s broader healthcare landscape.

Henning Kalwa, CEO of ImagineHealth and regional representative of Temos International, praised the clinic’s dedication: “This accreditation is a remarkable achievement for Inspire IVF and a proud moment for Thailand. It exemplifies our shared values of safety, patient-centered care, and exceptional treatment outcomes—cornerstones for positioning Thailand as a premier destination for reproductive healthcare.”

About Inspire IVF

Inspire IVF is renowned for its comprehensive approach to fertility, offering everything from initial consultations and diagnostic evaluations to advanced assisted reproductive technologies and ongoing patient support. Headquartered in Bangkok, the clinic combines a highly experienced medical team with state-of-the-art facilities to consistently deliver outstanding clinical results.

About Temos International

Temos International is a globally recognized accreditation body focused on raising healthcare standards for international patients. It evaluates medical facilities based on safety, quality of care, patient experience, and compliance with stringent international guidelines.

