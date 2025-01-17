Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Fed Ready Summit Q2 2025 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is proud to announce the return of the CDAO Fed Ready Summit Q2 2025 , scheduled for June 11, 2025, in Washington D.C. This exclusive one-day event will bring together 50 senior-level data, analytics, and AI executives from U.S. government agencies to explore key strategies and innovations in preparation for 2025.As federal agencies continue to navigate the complexities of data modernization and AI implementation, the CDAO Fed Ready Summit Q2 2025 provides a unique platform to address these challenges head-on. Through collaborative discussions and expert-led sessions, attendees will gain actionable insights to enhance mission-critical outcomes.Key Highlights of the Event:Expert-Led Discussions: Hear from prominent leaders in data, analytics, and AI within the federal sector.Roundtable Sessions: Participate in focused discussions on AI opportunities and challenges, data governance, and leveraging analytics for strategic decision-making.Tailored Content: Address the unique priorities of government agencies, including compliance, security, and innovation.Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers and thought leaders to foster collaboration and share best practices.Confirmed Participants Include:Dr. Delester Brown Jr. – Chief Data & AI Officer, National Guard BureauMangala Kuppa – CTO & Chief AI Officer, U.S. Department of LaborTrent Fuenmayor – Bureau Chief Data Officer, U.S. Department of StateWhy Attend? The CDAO Fed Ready Summit Q2 2025 is designed exclusively for government data, analytics, and AI leaders looking to stay ahead of technological advancements and policy shifts. Attendees will leave with the insights and tools needed to drive innovation and achieve strategic goals.Registration Information: Reserve your seat today! Attendance is by invitation only. For more details and to express interest, visit https://cdao-federal.coriniumintelligence.com/q2 About Corinium Global Intelligence: Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading provider of events and content for the data, analytics, and AI community. Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the age of digital transformation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.