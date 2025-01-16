Arrest Made in Malcom X Avenue Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a stabbing that occurred in Southeast.
On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 600 block of Malcom X Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Officers located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim stated that the suspect asked him for money and when he refused, the suspect stabbed him with a sharp object. The suspect then got onto a bus and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Further on-scene investigation revealed which stop the suspect exited the bus. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect. 56-year-old Michael Hudley of Southeast, DC, was placed under arrest for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
CCN: 25007143
