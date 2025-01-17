Inova Launches NovaCool RDHx: A New Star in High-Efficiency Cooling Solutions

Inova unveils NovaCool RDHx, the new star of high-efficiency cooling, reflecting Inova's commitment to data center innovation.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova , a pioneering provider of advanced data center infrastructure products and solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the NovaCool Rear Door Heat Exchanger (NovaCool RDHx). Representing cutting-edge cooling technology and energy efficiency, NovaCool RDHx symbolizes a new star in the industry, embodying Inova’s commitment to innovation and excellence.The NovaCool RDHx is engineered to deliver exceptional high-capacity performance within a remarkably compact form factor. Capable of supporting up to 85kW of cooling, NovaCool RDHx effectively manages high-temperature inlet water, maximizing free cooling capabilities to significantly reduce operating expenses. Available in multiple sizes, it seamlessly integrates into various data center environments, from large-scale data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities to remote edge data centers and high-density server applications.NovaCool RDHx combines high capacity with a compact design, ensuring maximum cooling performance without occupying excessive space. Its energy-efficient operation delivers a rapid return on investment and lowers the total cost of ownership. The system’s tool-free, hot-swappable EC fans and controllers simplify maintenance and enhance flexibility, while dual power feeds with an inbuilt ATS ensure uninterrupted operation. Rigorous external lab testing guarantees performance that exceeds theoretical specifications, and industry-leading lead times allow for swift deployment and faster ROI.“Our NovaCool RDHx achieves an industry-leading heat exchange capacity within such a compact footprint,” said Inova’s Director of Product Management, “Under operating conditions where the supply water temperature is 20°C (68°F), the return warm water temperature is 30°C (86°F), and the air supply temperature is 24°C (75.2°F), the heat transfer capacity reaches an impressive 85 kW. Additionally, our ingenious design greatly facilitates the work of installation and maintenance personnel. For example, the fan modules can be installed without shutting down the system or using any tools, and the control box module can be replaced without even opening the cabinet door.”NovaCool RDHx is equipped with a standard leakage sensor that automatically shuts off the water supply in the event of a leak alarm, ensuring the safety of server equipment. Its dual power feed with an inbuilt ATS guarantees uninterrupted operation, while flexible hoses isolated from IT equipment enhance overall system reliability. The rack-agnostic design ensures compatibility with all industry-standard OEM racks, making NovaCool RDHx a versatile choice for diverse data center configurations.For more information about NovaCool RDHx: https://www.inovadc.com/novacool-rdhx/ About InovaInova is on a mission to revolutionize the data center landscape with progressive, reliable, and scalable equipment solutions. Committed to empowering customers, we deliver products that meet current market demands while driving future innovations. With a focus on excellence, sustainability, and customer collaboration, Inova aims to lead the industry in technological advancements, enabling customers to achieve unprecedented success.

