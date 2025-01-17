GLOBAL CAR HIRE FIRM FINALRENTALS ENTERS AFRICA WITH ZANZIBAR PARTNERSHIP

Dubbed the Uber of car rentals, Finalrentals is an online platform that connects customers with local car rental companies across the world. Finalrentals in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR, TANZANIA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-growing car rental disruptor Finalrentals has taken a major step in its global expansion by establishing its first foothold in Africa.

Finalrentals Zanzibar will enable customers to access a wide range of seamless car rental services on the stunning Indian Ocean island.

Zanzibar, an island off the coast of Tanzania and easily accessible from Kenya, marks an exciting new chapter for Finalrentals. Following phenomenal growth in 2024, which saw the company form partnerships across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Caribbean, Finalrentals now brings its innovative car rental solutions to Africa.

Finalrentals Zanzibar provides a diverse fleet of vehicles tailored to both short-term and long-term rental needs. Renowned for exceptional customer service and in-depth knowledge of the local market, Finalrentals delivers reliable rental solutions for Zanzibar and beyond.

Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Finalrentals, commented:

“This partnership is a significant milestone for Finalrentals, as it gives us our first presence in Africa, a market we have been eager to enter. Working with our local partners on the beautiful island of Zanzibar allows us to showcase the benefits of our platform to the broader African car hire market.

We’re committed to expanding further into Africa by partnering with independent car hire businesses, empowering them to reach new customers and drive growth.”

Mr Hafidh Abdulla, shared his enthusiasm:

“Partnering with Finalrentals is an exciting opportunity for us to connect Zanzibar’s vibrant market with a global platform. This collaboration allows us to offer unmatched convenience and choice to customers while showcasing the beauty and accessibility of Zanzibar as a destination. We look forward to growing together and setting new standards for car hire services in the region.”



About Finalrentals

Finalrentals is revolutionising the car rental industry. Through innovative, proprietary technology, it connects thousands of customers with hundreds of local car rental businesses worldwide, offering a seamless platform to search for and hire vehicles.

Founded by Ammar Akhtar in 2019, Finalrentals is headquartered in the UK. It empowers customers with greater choice and provides local car rental businesses with enhanced online visibility, ensuring that every booking directly benefits local communities.

Choose a destination. Compare affordable prices. Get booked. Visit www.finalrentals.com for more information.



Legal Disclaimer:

