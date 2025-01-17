Chinese Chain by Deyin Zhang Wins Iron A' Design Award in Education

Chinese Chain

Innovative Language Learning App Recognized for Excellence in Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of education design, has announced Chinese Chain by Deyin Zhang as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the app's significant contributions to the advancement of language learning and cultural exchange.Chinese Chain's innovative approach to Chinese character writing and learning addresses the unique challenges faced by non-native learners, making it a valuable tool for the growing number of Chinese language learners worldwide. By combining engaging writing exercises and word cards with a user-friendly interface, the app aligns with current trends in language education and provides practical benefits for learners, teachers, and the broader education industry.What sets Chinese Chain apart is its focus on the specific characteristics of Chinese hieroglyphs and its ability to make the learning process more interesting and accessible. The app's intelligent writing reminders and word book features provide personalized support and guidance, while its emphasis on cultural exchange fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Chinese language and culture.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Chinese Chain team, inspiring them to continue pushing the boundaries of language learning innovation. As Chinese language education continues to gain global prominence, Chinese Chain is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the field and contribute to the development of more effective and engaging learning tools.Chinese Chain was designed by Creative Director: Deyin Zhang, Designer: Chengyi Shen, Designer: Wenyi Shao, Designer: Qijun Ye, Designer: Fangxu Zhong, Designer: Longyu Zhang, Designer: Herui Guo, Designer: Xiyuan Zhang, Design Researcher: Hao Li, Designer: Ping Shan, Programmer: Ze Bian and Tutor: Shijian Luo.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Deyin ZhangDeyin Zhang is an innovative designer from China whose work has garnered over 20 significant design awards . He believes that design serves as the bridge connecting reality with ideas, the key to unlocking problems, and a driving force for societal progress. Zhang Deyin's design philosophy centers on innovation, practicality, and aesthetics, with a strong focus on user needs and experiences. Through meticulous research and careful deliberation, he strives for excellence in every detail.About Zhejiang UniversityZhejiang University is an elite C9 League university located in Hangzhou, China. Founded in 1897, the university is dedicated to nurturing high-caliber innovators and future leaders, encouraging interdisciplinary research, and translating knowledge and creativity to benefit wider communities. As a student team from Zhejiang University, the Chinese Chain team is committed to changing the world through their own efforts.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet professional and industrial requirements expected from well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas and intellectual properties. Designs bestowed with this title demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding and creative capacity of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions that improve quality of life and foster positive change in the Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenstemawards.com

