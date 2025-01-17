“Hawker Management Regime” to enter into force on 1 March and IAM holds explanatory sessions to assist hawkers in law-abiding operation

MACAU, January 17 - Law no. 22/2024 “Hawker Management Regime” will officially enter into force on 1 March 2025. With the law enforcement experience of the “Public Market Management Regime” that entered into force in 2022, and in combination with the actual operation conditions of the hawker industry, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out a series of promotion work, including holding over 10 explanatory sessions for hawker license holders, to promote the law-abiding operation of hawkers and elevate the service quality, with the aim of boosting the sustainable development of the industry.

The “Hawker Management Regime” stipulates that IAM is responsible for the management of hawker activities. Individuals that engage in retail or service provision activities in public places are required to have the hawker license issued by IAM, except for retail or service provision activities organised and arranged by public authorities or entities, and the temporary retail or service provision activities carried out by authorised private entities in public places in accordance with the law.

In order to step up the management of hawker activities, the “Hawker Management Regime” states the obligations, supervision and sanctioning regime to be observed by hawker license holders. In case of severe infractions, the hawker license can be cancelled. The number of days that the hawker license holders engage in the hawker activities in person cannot be less than 240 days each year. In consideration of the environment and weather factors that constrain the operation of hawkers, the number of days on which the hawker activities are suspended due to adverse weather, or as required by the administrative authorities in accordance with the law, or according to the hawker management guidelines is considered as the number of days of in-person engagement in the hawker activities. To allow a smooth transition of the existing hawkers, the hawker license holders may choose to continue holding the license or transfer the license within 90 days from the day of entry into force of the new law.

The hawker industry is one of the industries with the longest history in the Macao society. By the end of 2024, there are 543 valid hawker licenses in total, among which 541 licenses are for fixed hawker stalls, accounting for 99.6%, and only 2 licenses are for itinerant hawkers. With over 90% of hawkers in Macao aged 50 or above, the age range is relatively high. The types of products for sale are mainly concentrated in ready-to-wear clothing and groceries, accounting for 42.36%, followed by fruits and cooked food, representing 18.42% and 13.44% respectively.