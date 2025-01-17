IAM organises multiple traditional festive activities for celebration of Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 17 - As the Chinese New Year is approaching, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will organise multiple traditional festive activities in various locations in Macao successively, including demonstration of calligraphy by famous calligraphers, giveaway of fai chun, activities of Chinese New Year Lucky Walk to get close to nature, setting up of the Chinese New Year Market, firecrackers areas and stalls selling incense and pinwheels, etc., to celebrate the Chinese New Year with members of the public and tourists. At the same time, IAM calls on participants of the activities to maintain personal and environmental hygiene at all times, pay attention to the crowds on site, and follow the instructions of on-site staff to observe order.

Members of the public and tourists can visit the IAM website at www.iam.gov.mo or call the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 for enquiries. They can also learn about the series of traditional activities celebrating the Chinese New Year through IAM’s official account on WeChat.

Chinese New Year Market held at Tap Seac Square

The Chinese New Year Market of 2025 will be held at the Tap Seac Square from 22 January (23rd day of the 12th lunar month) to 27 January (28th day of the 12th lunar month) from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily. From 28 January (29th day of the 12th lunar month) 10 a.m. to 29 January (Chinese New Year’s Day) 2 a.m., there will be fourteen stalls on site selling Chinese New Year products, six stalls selling festive flowers and four stalls selling snacks. During the activity, various cultural and entertainment performances will be held at the Tap Seac Square, accompanied by a large floral exhibition and festive lighting decorations for visitors to enjoy.

Meanwhile, a temporary loading and unloading area for the public and a temporary loading and unloading area for authorised vehicles will be set up in Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque next to the Tap Seac Square to provide convenience for the public’s participation.

Firecrackers areas set up in Macao Peninsula and Taipa

In order to spice up the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, IAM will continue to set up firecrackers areas in the Macao Peninsula and Taipa for selling and lighting firecrackers, fireworks and rockets. The firecrackers area in the Macao Peninsula is located in Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen (near the reclaimed land next to the Macau Tower), while the firecrackers area in Taipa is located near the waterfront in Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro.

There are six and four stalls selling firecrackers, fireworks and rockets in the Macao Peninsula lighting area and the Taipa lighting area respectively. The opening hours are from 12 p.m. on 28 January (29th day of the 12th lunar month) to 1 a.m. on the next day; and from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily between 29 January (Chinese New Year’s Day) and 2 February (5th day of the Chinese New Year).

Meanwhile, to make it convenient for the public to leave the Macao Peninsula firecrackers area afterwards, from 11 p.m. on 28 January (29th day of the 12th lunar month) to 2 a.m. on the next day (Chinese New Year’s Day), and from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. of the following day between 29 January (Chinese New Year’s Day) and 2 February (5th day of the Chinese New Year), free shuttle buses will be provided daily to take the public to the loading and unloading area in front of Praça de Ferreira do Amaral so that they can transfer to other public transportation.

Temporary stalls selling incense and pinwheels during traditional festivals

In order for the public to purchase pinwheels, incense and other festive products easily during the Chinese New Year, IAM will set up ten temporary stalls selling incense and pinwheels on the pavement on waterfront in Largo do Pagode da Barra. The dates are: 28 January 2025 (29th day of the 12th lunar month) from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; 29 January 2025 (Chinese New Year’s Day) from 12 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; 30 January to 4 February 2025 (2nd to 7th day of the Chinese New Year) from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Celebration of Year of the Snake - “Courtesy Living Celebration” of 2025

The first activity will start to take place on 18 January in the front of Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa, and the other two activities will be held in Praça dos Lótus, Ilha Verde on 19 January and in the Tap Seac Square on 25 January, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to watching the spontaneous calligraphy writing of calligraphers and students, the public can also receive fai chun for free. There are also game booths and handicraft workshops on site for visitors to make Chinese New Year ornaments and write their own unique fai chun.

Multiple Chinese New Year activities to get close to nature

IAM will also organise the “Chinese New Year Lucky Walk - Ecological Trail Garden of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants” at Seac Pai Van Park on 30 and 31 January (2nd and 3rd day of the Chinese New Year) and a “farming harvest day” on 1 and 2 February (4th and 5th day of the Chinese New Year) in the Oscar Farm in Coloane to celebrate the Chinese New Year with the public. Interested individuals can register for the activities through the “Macao One Account” or in person at IAM’s Integrated Services Centre or Public Services Centres and their stations. Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis until all quotas are filled.